Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
12 Tennis Cres. Toronto

This $2 million Toronto triplex has some seriously strange ceilings

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Nestled on the quiet and enchanting street of Tennis Cres. is this exceptional detached home, which is actually three separate apartments. 

Spread across four floors, with over 3,300 square feet of living space, this home is equal parts beautiful and strange. 

Some of the more unique features are likely due to how the units were split up, but you'll notice lots of curved ceilings and walls that are definitely not typical. 

12 Tennis Cres. Toronto

The living room of the second floor unit. 

But even if the walls and ceilings aren't typical, it definitely adds charm and weird architectural interest to the home. 12 Tennis Cres. Toronto

The main floor living room. 

On the main floor there are grand principal rooms spanning over 1,300 square feet.

12 Tennis Cres. Toronto

The main floor kitchen. 

The living room adorned with a cozy gas fireplace, a formal dining room perfect for entertaining, and an inviting eat-in kitchen overlooking a charming garden.

12 Tennis Cres. Toronto

One of the bedrooms on the main floor. 

The three generously-sized bedrooms on this floor provide ample space for relaxation and rejuvenation aka sleep. 

12 Tennis Cres. Toronto

The third floor unit. 

The two additional spacious suites have undergone beautiful renovations, each boasting private outdoor spaces to soak in the fresh air and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

12 Tennis Cres. Toronto

The basement. 

There is also the potential for an in-law/nanny suite on the lower level and a garden suite report is available upon request should you want to build a laneway-type house.

12 Tennis Cres. Toronto

Walk-outs to the garden from the living room. 

Really, the potential this property holds is boundless.

12 Tennis Cres. Toronto

The second floor bedroom with a Murphy bed. 

The convenience of a private driveway with a built-in garage is an added bonus, ensuring parking is a breeze for anyone who lives here. 

12 Tennis Cres. Toronto

A bedroom on the third floor. 

12 Tennis Cres. is also perfectly situated between Riverdale and Withrow Park.

12 Tennis Cres. Toronto

The back patio. 

The neighbourhood boasts a tranquil, tree-lined residential street that sets the stage for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.

12 Tennis Cres. Toronto

The dining room on the main floor. 

And although this home is currently configured with three self-contained units, you have the option to convert it back into a spacious single-family home, providing a unique opportunity to tailor the space to your needs.

12 Tennis Cres. Toronto

The backyard. 

12 Tennis Cres. is listed for $2,349,000, although it has been on the market since November last year so there could be some bargaining power to be had.

Lead photo by

Imaginahome
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $2 million Toronto triplex has some seriously strange ceilings

People are trying to save Toronto's iconic cube house from demolition

Breathtaking train station to be centrepiece of futuristic planned city near Toronto

This $2 million sustainable Toronto designer home is magazine-worthy

Someone in Brampton is renting out a single bed in the middle of a kitchen

Viral video of cheap rent prices in Texas has people in Toronto vowing to move

This eccentric $1.7 million house outside Toronto is available for the first time in decades

Ambitious mega-development to transform farmland at edge of Ontario city