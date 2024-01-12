This $2 million Toronto triplex has some seriously strange ceilings

Nestled on the quiet and enchanting street of Tennis Cres. is this exceptional detached home, which is actually three separate apartments.

Spread across four floors, with over 3,300 square feet of living space, this home is equal parts beautiful and strange.

Some of the more unique features are likely due to how the units were split up, but you'll notice lots of curved ceilings and walls that are definitely not typical.

But even if the walls and ceilings aren't typical, it definitely adds charm and weird architectural interest to the home.

On the main floor there are grand principal rooms spanning over 1,300 square feet.

The living room adorned with a cozy gas fireplace, a formal dining room perfect for entertaining, and an inviting eat-in kitchen overlooking a charming garden.

The three generously-sized bedrooms on this floor provide ample space for relaxation and rejuvenation aka sleep.

The two additional spacious suites have undergone beautiful renovations, each boasting private outdoor spaces to soak in the fresh air and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

There is also the potential for an in-law/nanny suite on the lower level and a garden suite report is available upon request should you want to build a laneway-type house.

Really, the potential this property holds is boundless.

The convenience of a private driveway with a built-in garage is an added bonus, ensuring parking is a breeze for anyone who lives here.

12 Tennis Cres. is also perfectly situated between Riverdale and Withrow Park.

The neighbourhood boasts a tranquil, tree-lined residential street that sets the stage for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.

And although this home is currently configured with three self-contained units, you have the option to convert it back into a spacious single-family home, providing a unique opportunity to tailor the space to your needs.

12 Tennis Cres. is listed for $2,349,000, although it has been on the market since November last year so there could be some bargaining power to be had.