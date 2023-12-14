Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto fire

Massive fire consumes luxurious Toronto home on sale for $14 million

Toronto Fire Services battled out a two-alarm residential fire in York Mills on Thursday morning, which engulfed a luxurious home — currently on the market for nearly $14 million — in flames. 

According to officials, the fire broke out around 6 a.m. at 27 Dempsey Cres. in the area of York Mills Road and Bayview Avenue. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home fully ablaze.  

A video taken in the York Mills area on Thursday morning shows a thick cloud of smoke emitting from the lavish property. 

The French Chateaux-style home is currently on the market for $13.8 million, and comes with a six-car garage, heated driveway, porcelain staircases, multiple fireplaces, gourmet kitchen, and home cinema. 

Upon arrival, fire crews searched and evacuated neighboring homes before attempting to put out the blaze. It's not clear at this time how the fire started, or if anyone is currently living at the home. 

As a result of the fire, officials say the under-construction home has experienced lots of structural damages, noting that the roof has essentially caved in. 

As of 7:30 a.m., the fire was deemed "under control," with no injuries having been reported at the time of publication. 

Lead photo by

@nickoj125/RE/MAX REALTRON BARRY COHEN HOMES INC. Brokerage
