Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
46 North Bonnington Ave. Toronto

This completely renovated Toronto home is surprisingly under $700K

Posted 4 hours ago
While Toronto home prices are dropping, it's still rare to find a decent detached home for under $1 million in the GTA.

According to the latest Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) stats, a detached home in Toronto is still going up in price and on average are going for $1.1 million.

But fellow home hunters, if you've been on the lookout for a cozy, revamped abode that ticks all the boxes and won't break the bank, then hold onto your hats because 46 North Bonnington Ave. might just be it.

46 North Bonnington Ave. Toronto

The living room and dining room. 

This solid, detached brick bungalow boasts three-bedrooms, three bathrooms and has been completely renovated from top-to-bottom. 

46 North Bonnington Ave. Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

It's got a brand-spanking-new interlock driveway, a roof that's fresher than a morning breeze, and windows so pristine you'll be inventing reasons to gaze out of them... or at least not squinting to see out of. 

46 North Bonnington Ave. Toronto

The living room with new flooring and windows. 

Stepping inside, you're greeted by a space that's undergone a total transformation—it's like this house was part of one of those HGTV makeover shows.

46 North Bonnington Ave. Toronto

The upstairs kitchen. 

It's a lot of millenial grey, but if you can get over that you'll notice the kitchen has quartz countertops and backsplash. There's also new appliances, hardwood flooring, a fresh coat of paint and more. 

46 North Bonnington Ave. Toronto

A powder room. 

It's also not just aesthetic changes the owners did during the renovation. The electrical panel is newly wired, and with a spanking new A/C unit, staying cool in the summer months is a no-sweat affair.

46 North Bonnington Ave. Toronto

The basement apartment kitchen. 

Venture downstairs to discover a basement that's not your average "basement" – it's a two-bedroom, one-washroom apartment with its own separate entrance.

46 North Bonnington Ave. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

Cue the possibilities—guest space, a rental opportunity, or that coveted "me-time" sanctuary away from the bustle of the main house.

46 North Bonnington Ave. Toronto

A full bathroom. 

And if location is everything, then this bungalow hits the jackpot! Close proximity to schools? Check. Easy access to TTC and GO Train stations? Absolutely. Places of worship, library, shopping malls, and grocery stores? You betcha!

46 North Bonnington Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

And the best thing about this home, it's listed for $699,900, down from its initial listing price of $1,150,000

