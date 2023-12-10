This entire Toronto apartment building is only $2.5 million

In a city where there are currently almost 2,000 properties for sale that are over $3 million, it's fascinating to know that you could buy one property for less than that and it could house three-families comfortably.

And yet there are also people renting out bunkbeds for $750 a month in this city.

Yeah, Toronto sucks on several levels but maybe it doesn't have to.

Fun fact about triplexes, especially if you decide to live in one of the units, is you don't need to meet the same qualifications as a primary residence for a mortgage.

Because it's considered an investment property, you only need to put down 10 per cent to qualify to get a mortgage for a three to four unit building if you live in one of the units.

So hey there, future landlord! Ready to step into the world of real estate? Well, hold onto your property hats because we've got the inside scoop on a triplex in the coveted High Park area.

203 High Park Ave. is, as the listing positions it, a turnkey, spick-and-span triplex that's listed for only $2,599,500.

This is also down from its original listing price of $2,995,000.

But before we get ahead of ourselves let's start with the basics, shall we? Walking distance to shopping, bus stops, and the subway – because who needs the hassle of a long commute? Convenience? Check!

Now, let's talk units. We've got not one, not two, but three units .

Two of them boast a sweet setup of three bedrooms each, perfect for cozying up or making room for that growing collection of indoor plants (we all know it's a thing). There's also a lower unit, which is a two-bedroom apartment.

And let's not forget about practicalities. 203 High Park Ave. has a separate laundry room, six parking spaces and the building is fire code compliant because safety first, right?

While there are not a lot of details on the condition of the roof or anything else, a listing from 2022 does mention that the boiler system has been updated, so that's good we guess.

As for income potential, there's also not much information but after some sleuthing blogTO did find one of the three-bedroom units was leased for $3,195 a month last year.

If you were to rent at 2023 market rates, a three bedroom apartment is on average going for $4,100.

And if you do some quick math and add the two bedroom that could get something north of $3,000 a month, you're looking at a potential rental income of over $100,000 a year.

So, dear reader, if you're looking for an investment opportunity, this triplex in High Park might just be the pot of real estate gold at the end of your rainbow.

But then again, the fact that it's back on the market after just being sold last year for $2.3 million might mean it's more of a money pit than a pot of gold.