Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
203 High Park Ave. Toronto

This entire Toronto apartment building is only $2.5 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

In a city where there are currently almost 2,000 properties for sale that are over $3 million, it's fascinating to know that you could buy one property for less than that and it could house three-families comfortably. 

And yet there are also people renting out bunkbeds for $750 a month in this city. 

Yeah, Toronto sucks on several levels but maybe it doesn't have to. 203 High Park Ave. Toronto

The units have hardwood floors in the main living areas. 

Fun fact about triplexes, especially if you decide to live in one of the units, is you don't need to meet the same qualifications as a primary residence for a mortgage.

203 High Park Ave. Toronto

Large windows offer plenty of natural light. 

Because it's considered an investment property, you only need to put down 10 per cent to qualify to get a mortgage for a three to four unit building if you live in one of the units. 

203 High Park Ave. Toronto

All the units pay for their own hydro. 

So hey there, future landlord! Ready to step into the world of real estate? Well, hold onto your property hats because we've got the inside scoop on a triplex in the coveted High Park area.

203 High Park Ave. Toronto

This triplex comes with triplicates of stove, fridge and dishwasher. 

203 High Park Ave. is, as the listing positions it, a turnkey, spick-and-span triplex that's listed for only $2,599,500

This is also down from its original listing price of $2,995,000.

203 High Park Ave. Toronto

A bedroom. 

But before we get ahead of ourselves let's start with the basics, shall we? Walking distance to shopping, bus stops, and the subway – because who needs the hassle of a long commute? Convenience? Check! 

Now, let's talk units. We've got not one, not two, but three units .

203 High Park Ave. Toronto

Another bedroom that has managed to keep several plants alive. 

Two of them boast a sweet setup of three bedrooms each, perfect for cozying up or making room for that growing collection of indoor plants (we all know it's a thing). There's also a lower unit, which is a two-bedroom apartment.

203 High Park Ave. Toronto

The shared laundry room. 

And let's not forget about practicalities. 203 High Park Ave. has a separate laundry room, six parking spaces and the building is fire code compliant because safety first, right?

203 High Park Ave. Toronto

All the lights and window coverings come with the triplex. 

While there are not a lot of details on the condition of the roof or anything else, a listing from 2022 does mention that the boiler system has been updated, so that's good we guess. 

203 High Park Ave. Toronto

One of the bathrooms in an apartment. 

As for income potential, there's also not much information but after some sleuthing blogTO did find one of the three-bedroom units was leased for $3,195 a month last year. 

203 High Park Ave. Toronto

There's a separate entrance on the side of the building. 

If you were to rent at 2023 market rates, a three bedroom apartment is on average going for $4,100.

And if you do some quick math and add the two bedroom that could get something north of $3,000 a month, you're looking at a potential rental income of over $100,000 a year. 

203 High Park Ave. Toronto

The garage for parking. 

So, dear reader, if you're looking for an investment opportunity, this triplex in High Park might just be the pot of real estate gold at the end of your rainbow. 

203 High Park Ave. Toronto

The back of the triplex. 

But then again, the fact that it's back on the market after just being sold last year for $2.3 million might mean it's more of a money pit than a pot of gold.

Photos by

realtor.ca
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This entire Toronto apartment building is only $2.5 million

This $4 million historic home in Toronto is a true diamond in the rough

Is it a good or bad time to buy a condo in Toronto right now?

Jenga-style condo tower proposed for site of Toronto warehouse destroyed by fire

A Toronto hotel was just bought by the City to become permanent housing

This $3 million Toronto home is perfect if you want to become a landlord

This average Toronto home is almost $3 million because of the backyard neighbours

Someone is renting out bunk beds in downtown Toronto for $750 per month