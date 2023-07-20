Toronto condo tower redesigned because another tower's residents complained

A Toronto condo proposal has been redesigned with a massive void carved out of it, all to appease the concerns of an adjacent high-rise who had complained about the loss of their views.

The development proposal for 906 Yonge Street and 26 McMurrich Street dates back to late 2021, when developer Gupta Group filed for rezoning and site plan approval to bring 33- and 19-storey towers designed by architects Arcadis/IBI Group to the former Ridpath's Fine Furniture site.

After three months of consultations for the project, and no decision from an overburdened Toronto planning department, the project team appealed the plan to the Ontario Land Tribunal in mid-2022, a move permitted after 90 days of no decision on an application from city staff.

Now over a year since that appeal, it appears that the developer and city are nearing a settlement agreement that responds to concerns from planning staff, community members, and, most notably, adjacent landowners concerned about the project's impact on their precious views.

The taller of the two towers along Yonge Street has increased in height from 33 to 40 storeys.

This height increase is attributed in part to the introduction of a "sky garden" area at the tower's mid-section, described as a "four-storey high interstitial space [...] introduced to minimize direct overlook and retain the framed sky and city views for the existing terraces located at 900 Yonge Street."

The shorter tower along McMurrich Street has also increased in height from the initial 2021 proposal, growing from 19 to 23 storeys, albeit with a reduced floor plate size.

Unchanged in the updated proposal, a heritage plan states that the existing 1927 heritage building's frontage will be preserved to a depth of 7.5 metres, including its Tudor revival decorative facade and side-gable roof form with slate tile.

The interior heavy timber structural beams are to be conserved and incorporated into a residential lobby and retail space on the ground floor.

Other notable changes to the plan since the 2021 proposal include revisions to the unit mix, adding more two- and three-bedroom suites to the plan, the inclusion of electric vehicle parking, and a commitment to minimize construction-related disruptions on this busy stretch of Yonge Street.