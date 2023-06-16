Toronto neighbourhood fighting mass-evictions for massive residential complex

Dozens of local residents in Toronto's Long Branch are fighting against a proposed development in the area that would replace five existing apartment buildings with a massive modern condominium complex.

The proposed development from the Lake Promenade Co-Tenancy Project would involve the phased demolition of the five existing seven-storey rental apartment buildings at 220, 230, and 240 Lake Promenade as well as 21 and 31 Park Boulevard.

The development involves the construction of two rental apartment buildings and three condominium buildings (designed by BDP Quadrangle) which would range in height from 12 to 30 storeys, as well as a new public road and two new public parks.

In a chain of letters to city councillor Amber Morley, who represents Ward 3 — Etobicoke-Lakeshore, residents strongly condemned the eviction of residents in "approximately 548 units" to make way for the complex.

"Many of the residents of the buildings are elderly, have disabilities and are not computer literate. They will not be represented by a virtual meeting," one concerned resident wrote in an email to Morley.

"This development proposal will forever alter the community of Long Branch. I believe, if it is allowed, that the Mimico Estates will immediately put in a similar proposal. That means all three southern communities of your ward will be altered beyond recognition," another person said.

"I can't imagine how dangerous this development will be for members of our community and the thousands upon thousands of people who walk and bike on the waterfront trail. Already the area just 100 yards to the west of us just prior to 230 Lake Promenade is a hotspot for killed pets, missed turns onto lawns and near pedestrian carnage," a separate letter reads.

"Where will the many residents of the affordable rental units currently on the property live during the multi-year construction period?" another email asked.

"I have no problem with multiplexes being built in my south Long Branch neighbourhood. We already have a good number of responsibly-sized multiplexes in this area of the city, and they blend beautifully into the neighbourhood," another resident wrote.

"What I do object to is the idea of peppering our small lakeside community with MEGAplexes — buildings that are so large and so far out of character for this neighbourhood as to be obnoxious eyesores — that will stretch the exisiting infrastructure to the breaking point, and that will substantially change the whole character of our charming neighbourhood."

According to BDP Quandrangle's plans, the development would provide 2,021 suites, 548 of which would be "rental replacement," 29 which would be "market rental" and 1,444 which would be market condo suites. The proposed development would commence in stages to allow existing residents to move into the new buildings.

"This development is not intended to provide additional affordable housing. It does, however require the eviction of all residents of approximately 548 units. These are members of our community," an email to Morley reads.

"Many are long-time residents. Many are elderly. Many are fairly low-income earners. Can you imagine the stress and anxiety these people must be going through right now? How will they find alternate accommodations during demolition and reconstruction?"

A virtual public meeting on the proposed development is set to be held on June 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.