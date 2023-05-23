Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
2438 doulton drive mississauga

$8.4 million mansion for sale on one of Mississauga's most exclusive streets

Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Located on one of Mississauga's most expensive streets, this sprawling family home at 2438 Doulton Drive is nestled right along the Credit River in an open park-like setting. 

Doulton Drive, Doulton Place, and Blythe Road comprise the area better known as the Doulton Estates, and it's exactly where you'll find some of the most luxurious real estate the area has to offer. 

2438 doulton drive mississaugaIt's also situated near the Credit Valley Golf and Country Club, Mississauga Golf and Country Club, the QEW, and Erindale Park. 

2438 doulton drive mississaugaWith neighbours residing in Versailles-inspired mansions, it comes as no surprise that this latest listing boasts over 6,000 square feet of living space itself. 

2438 doulton drive mississaugaThe home retains all of the architectural features of a classic Georgian home, but with modern updates that give the space a more contemporary feel. 

2438 doulton drive mississauga

Inside, you'll find multi-pane sash windows, handcrafted plaster mouldings, quarter sawn oak and cherry floors, and a whopping seven fireplaces. 

2438 doulton drive mississaugaThe pediment central front door leads you to the home's grand spiral staircase. 

2438 doulton drive mississaugaThe home boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and soaring 10-foot tall ceilings. 

2438 doulton drive mississaugaIn the primary bathroom, you'll find a cozy fireplace, double sink vanity, massive jacuzzi bathtub, and a walk-in shower. 

2438 doulton drive mississaugaOutside, you'll find a spacious in-ground pool that takes advantage of the property's scenic surroundings. 

2438 doulton drive mississaugaWith a staggering $8,388,000 price tag, this sprawling mansion in Mississauga is sure to be scooped up by a flashy homebuyer wishing to escape Toronto's endless traffic and construction. 

Photos by

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

$8.4 million mansion for sale on one of Mississauga's most exclusive streets

City order halts construction for one of Toronto's tallest buildings

Shocking video shows Toronto landlord left with trashed house after tenant skips rent

$13 million Toronto mansion sits on site of former 'ghost house'

A Toronto hotel and condo complex could soon expand with large addition

Toronto rental and housing scams are becoming a huge problem

Toronto neighbourhood has mixed feelings over new condo development

Gorgeous new condo tower proposed to soar high above Toronto neighbourhood