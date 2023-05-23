$8.4 million mansion for sale on one of Mississauga's most exclusive streets

Located on one of Mississauga's most expensive streets, this sprawling family home at 2438 Doulton Drive is nestled right along the Credit River in an open park-like setting.

Doulton Drive, Doulton Place, and Blythe Road comprise the area better known as the Doulton Estates, and it's exactly where you'll find some of the most luxurious real estate the area has to offer.

It's also situated near the Credit Valley Golf and Country Club, Mississauga Golf and Country Club, the QEW, and Erindale Park.

With neighbours residing in Versailles-inspired mansions, it comes as no surprise that this latest listing boasts over 6,000 square feet of living space itself.

The home retains all of the architectural features of a classic Georgian home, but with modern updates that give the space a more contemporary feel.

Inside, you'll find multi-pane sash windows, handcrafted plaster mouldings, quarter sawn oak and cherry floors, and a whopping seven fireplaces.

The pediment central front door leads you to the home's grand spiral staircase.

The home boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and soaring 10-foot tall ceilings.

In the primary bathroom, you'll find a cozy fireplace, double sink vanity, massive jacuzzi bathtub, and a walk-in shower.

Outside, you'll find a spacious in-ground pool that takes advantage of the property's scenic surroundings.

With a staggering $8,388,000 price tag, this sprawling mansion in Mississauga is sure to be scooped up by a flashy homebuyer wishing to escape Toronto's endless traffic and construction.