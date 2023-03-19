Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
cheapest homes toronto

Three Toronto houses under $800K that you might actually be able to afford

Real Estate
Since a market peak last February, home prices across Toronto appear to be flattening out after falling nearly 19 per cent.

Some experts are optimistic that this means the real estate market is finally picking up some steam as we head into spring, despite the trend of declining listings and sales continuing well into the new year.

For prospective buyers in Toronto, lower home prices might mean finally tapping into a market that may have been out of reach just a year ago.

Although the current average house price in the city sits firmly above $1 million, there's still a considerable pool of affordable homes for those with a tighter budget. 

Here are three Toronto houses under $800K for sale right now, increasingly rare finds in a city known for its multi-million-dollar homes.

114 Dawes Road - $775,000

This semi-detached home is located in heart of East York, and comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

cheapest homes torontoThe interior features an open layout living area that leads you to the kitchen, which comes with a casual breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. 

The home also includes a finished basement that comes with its own kitchen and a separate entrance. 

7 Rectory Road - $779,000 

Located in Weston Village, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom semi-detached home comes with a whole list of renovation upgrades, including new floors, and windows, as well as a brand-new roof that was installed in 2022. 

cheapest homes torontoThe home also features a spacious walk-out deck and a private fenced-in yard with lots of lush greenery. 

32 Birkdale Road - $799,000 

This bright and sunny semi-detached home is located in Scarborough's Bendale neighbourhood. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home features an open-concept living room, hardwood floors, and pot lights throughout. 

cheapest homes torontoThe property is also in close proximity to many shopping centres, including Scarborough Town Centre, Canadian Tire, Value Village, The Home Depot, and Dollarama. 

Lead photo by

strata.ca
