$6 million Toronto mansion combines farmhouse features with modern aesthetics

Unique houses are the name of the game on the Toronto real estate market, sometimes resulting in over-the-top opulence. One of the city's newest listings, however, serves unique vibes by way of some quirky barn-like finishes.

For a hefty $5 million, 21 Killdeer Crescent in the Leaside area has five bedrooms and bathrooms, on a rare ravine-backed, cul-de-sac lot.

The exterior isn't exactly show-stopping, a combo of black and white colours with a double garage.

Walking through the double-door entry, you'll be met with some quirky hanging barn-like doors and sunburst floor tiles.

Moving forward you can find exposed wooden beams, much like a well-loved barn atmosphere. A semi-sunken in living space is a much more modern take on the 70s version.

A minimal open-concept dining room space is attached, nothing extremely special here but it certainly gets the job done.

Besides this, my favourite part of the entire house is a beautiful gold and white kitchen — with a double farmhouse sink, gold faucets and taps, chevron backsplash, and even a bay window with a bench.

It's roomy and the light-coloured hardwood details make the space feel bigger than it actually is.

The primary bedroom also features exposed wooden beams, and two walls full of windows.

An arched hallway leads to a gigantic dressing room. A window looking directly into the dressing room and closet area may or may not deter some buyers.

The cherry on top is the black and white tiles in the bathroom with Hollywood lights and a very spa-like shower.

A little bit strange to me is a unit with matching lamps that looks like it should be in a bedroom than a fancy schmany ensuite.

Four other bedrooms and matching bathrooms are a little bit small but tastefully decorated, with even more windows for natural light.

Down on the lower level, you'll find your own personal fitness studio and wine room, lots of space to entertain your wealthy friends.

Out in the backyard is what the real estate agent has described as the most prized part of the home, with a night shade in-ground pool, complete front-and-back landscaping, new interlock and cobblestone, gas exterior lanterns and a sprinkler system.

Unfortunately, the pictures don't match the words here, as the backyard is covered in a snowy landscape, hiding the pool and hyped landscape from potential homeowners.

An overhead shot shows the property's potential for the warmer months, imagination is needed.

With annual property taxes clocking in at nearly $14,600, this home is definitely one of the most beautiful currently on sale in Toronto.