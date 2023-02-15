Real Estate
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 7 hours ago
80 orico court vaughan

Enormous French-style manor in Vaughan hits the market for $11 million

Ontario is home to many French chateau-style mansions, but I'm betting few, if any at all, boast such obvious displays of wealth as this newly-listed giant in Vaughan.

List at $11 million 80 Orico Court, is a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 13,000-square-foot castle in the quaint town of Kleinburg.

Of course, it's not perfect for everyone's tastes, and if you strongly dislike that ultra-luxury look of white marble everything and ostentatious decor, this may not be the house for you.

But if you are the type to not just live large, but make a point of showing it, you might want to take a look inside.

80 orico court vaughanYou know a house is fancy schmancy when it's surrounded by iron fencing. Ditto if the exterior is covered in columns and possibly a few too many decorative dormers. An ornate gate adds to the feel of exclusivity.

80 orico court vaughanMoving inside a gigantic winding staircase with a wrought iron railing flows through a space with pristine white marble flooring and finishes.

80 orico court vaughanAttached to the main foyer you'll find a formal sitting room, with soaring ceiling heights and crystal lighting.

80 orico court vaughanFurther inside, you'll find a formal white dining room with coffered ceilings and club-like blue ring lighting drawing focus to the dining area.

80 orico court vaughanMy favourite part of the house is the gourmet kitchen, which boasts a butler's pantry, marble backsplash, granite countertops and high-end appliances.

80 orico court vaughanIt is a little on the opulent side with the customized millwork around the island, ceiling trim and oven hood.

80 orico court vaughanThe kitchen opens up the formal living and dining space with even more coffered ceilings and crystal chandeliers.

80 orico court vaughanThe primary bedroom is huge and (again) filled with more mill workings. It even has a tiny wrap-around fireplace with a six-piece ensuite.

80 orico court vaughanThe best part is that it opens to a balcony overlooking the garden and backyard.

Down in the basement are a ton of extras, like a gym, wine cellar, rec room, wet bar, a nanny suite and laundry room.

80 orico court vaughanNo gigantic house and accompanying expression of wealth is complete without a private movie theatre.

80 orico court vaughanDon't forget your monstrous wine cellar, which can hold thousands of wine bottles at a perfect temperature.

80 orico court vaughanA fibreglass pool with matching cabana and waterfall features is the star of the backyard show unless you're hoping for green pastures. 

80 orico court vaughanThe photos of the home were taken in the fall, highlighting the beauty of the literal forest surrounding the house. 

80 orico court vaughanSitting on almost two acres of land with a measly $30k in annual property taxes, this Kleinburg home is opulence at its best. 

