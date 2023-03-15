Developers pitch futuristic condo community to replace entire Toronto golf course

Golf has always been associated with the upper crust, but one Toronto golf course's air of luxury appears to have been outpaced by the value of the land it occupies, and its final tee time may now be on the horizon.

News broke in late 2022 that developers had embarked on a plan to redevelop an entire Toronto golf course with a cluster of new towers and a public park, and that plan just took a big step forward.

Ambitions to redevelop the Flemingdon Park Golf Club at Don Valley Parkway and Eglinton inched closer to fruition in late February, when the project team filed a development application with the City of Toronto detailing its proposal for the site.

The team of Tercot, Cityzen, and Greybrook intends to build out the golf course at 155 St. Dennis Drive with a group of four condo towers designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects and Two Row Architect.

If approved, the proposal would introduce a significant height peak to the neighbourhood through towers soaring to heights of 56, 52, 49, and 42 storeys.

The towers feature oval-shaped floorplates in stacked sections, and would feature two-storey connections through a 15-metre-tall base building with some very futuristic vibes.

A total of 2,170 condominium units are proposed across the towers, including 75 studios, 1,436 one-bedrooms, 439 two-bedrooms, and 220 three-bedroom units. The individual towers would include unit counts of 594, 572, 538, and 466.

Along with the condos, the project pledges that five per cent of the residential floor area will be dedicated to new affordable housing units, while approximately 348 square metres of cultural programming space is planned at the east end of the base building.

The developers intend on only building out a small portion of the site with their condo buildings, and would donate 95 per cent of the land — approximately 40 acres of space — as open space for public use.

The project includes a four-level underground garage with parking for 405 cars, 288 of which will be for complex residents, with the remaining spots for visitors.

That translates to one car for every 7.5 units, meaning the complex would rely heavily on the nearby Eglinton Crosstown LRT Wynford Stop, less than 300 metres away.

Which also operates under the assumption that several years down the line, the notoriously delay-plagued Crosstown will indeed be operating.