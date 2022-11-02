Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
155 st dennis drive toronto

Developers want to delete entire Toronto golf course for towers and huge new park

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

People seem to love golf, but from a land-use perspective, urban golf courses are difficult to justify in a city starved for housing and green space.

And the owners of one Toronto golf course seem to agree, with a redevelopment plan in the works that would replace the private club with new housing and a massive addition of parkland.

Globe and Mail architecture critic Alex Bozikovic landed the scoop that a trio of development firms are working on a proposal to transform the Flemingdon Park Golf Club at Don Valley Parkway and Eglinton with a plan that dedicates 95 per cent of the current golf course as parklands, and would develop the remaining fraction with four residential towers.

To execute their vision, developers Cityzen, Tercot Communities and Greybrook have signed on Hariri Pontarini Architects along with CCxA, the acclaimed Montreal-based landscape design firm behind the wildly popular Berczy Park makeover and famed dog fountain.

Four towers with heights ranging from 42 to 56 storeys would line the Eglinton Avenue frontage, contributing roughly 2,500 new homes to the neighbourhood.

But the real jewel in this proposal is the planned park component, repurposing most of the private 16-hectare site for public use.

Bozikovic writes that the City had the opportunity to go the same route with its seven golf courses, but council voted against the motion in spite of a staff recommendation urging that even just half of a single course be converted to parkland.

Reaction to the proposal on social media has been largely positive, with a handful of commenters urging newly-reelected mayor John Tory to stand behind the developers’ plans.

But others are not as enthusiastic about the plan, including some raising potential environmental concerns not discussed in the preliminary report on the pre-application proposal.

Others suggest that the proposal is not ambitious enough, including one commenter who suggests developers "should bury that highway and interchange then at least triple the number of homes and increase park space."

Lead photo by

Don Valley Partners
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Developers want to delete entire Toronto golf course for towers and huge new park

This $1.7 million Toronto home looks like it was split in half

A famous Toronto mansion just sold for millions of dollars under asking

Teardown turns Toronto building into cool cross-section with rare views inside

This stunning $4.5 million Toronto home was built by man behind the Isabella Hotel

A Toronto family bought and moved into a funeral home and now it's a TV show

Rare Toronto home right on Queen Street drops its asking price by $1 million

Toronto building that houses beloved bar and restaurant is on sale for only $1