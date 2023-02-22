Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

st lawrence centre redevelopment toronto

One of these five designs will be chosen to replace aging Toronto performance venue

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A beloved Toronto performance institution will soon be rebuilt with a fresh design, and new details are offering up a taste of the possibilities for the impending redevelopment of The St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts.

The 1,367-seat, dual auditorium theatre at Yonge and Front Streets is set to be demolished after over five decades of serving Toronto's arts community, and the City is pressing forward with a plan to find the perfect replacement for the facility.

Despite a 2007 renovation breathing new life into the aging venue, the St. Lawrence complex would cost the city a staggering $42 million to maintain, as it is currently not up to accessibility and other standards.

With its fate decided by City Council in 2020, a design competition was started to select its replacement by TO Live, a city agency that manages and operates this and other venues.

Following the first stage of the competition, five teams — each including an Indigenous design partner — were shortlisted as finalists and invited to submit designs for the replacement St. Lawrence Centre, and those designs were revealed to the public this week.

Team 1: Brook McIlroy, Trahan Architects, and Hood Design Studio

st lawrence centre redevelopment toronto

Team 2: Diamond Schmitt, Smoke Architecture, and MVVA

st lawrence centre redevelopment toronto

Team 3: Hariri Pontarini, LMN Architects, Tawaw Collective, Smoke Architecture, and SLA

st lawrence centre redevelopment toronto

Team 4: RDHA, Mecanoo, Two Row Architect, and NAK Design Strategies

st lawrence centre redevelopment toronto

Team 5: Zeidler Architecture, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Two Row Architect, and PLANT Architect

st lawrence centre redevelopment toronto

These designs will be judged by a jury of leaders from various fields, including culture, planning, urban design, architecture, Indigenous design, and landscape architecture.

Adjudication and selection of the winning design are expected to take place in March.

Lead photo by

Diamond Schmitt/Smoke Architecture/MVVA
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

These are the only two Toronto neighbourhoods with average home prices below $1M

One of these five designs will be chosen to replace aging Toronto performance venue

Ontario needs to finally fix this tenancy law blindspot

$9 million Richmond Hill palace comes dripping in white marble

Toronto Bridle Path mansion that once belonged to Prince for sale at $17 million

Futuristic city in the works to replace tract of farmland north of Toronto

Another Toronto-area shopping mall will soon be completely engulfed by towers

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto is now $2,300