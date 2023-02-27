Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
isaiah tubbs resort

Sprawling Ontario resort is up for sale for $22 million

Waterfront homes and cottages in Prince Edward County are some of the hottest areas for real estate in Ontario, and this massive beachfront resort is no exception. 

Sprawling across approximately 23 acres, Isaiah Tubbs Resort and Conference Center is a 3-star hotel located at 1642 County Road 12 in Prince Edward County. 

isaiah tubbs resortAccording to the listing, the resort is the largest in the county and is situated next to West Lake and Sandbanks Provincial Park

isaiah tubbs resortThe resort comes with three wedding venues, 74 rooms, 12 cottages, a large restaurant, a tennis court, and a pool. 

isaiah tubbs resortThe park it overlooks is home to the largest freshwater sand dune system in the world, and offers gorgeous white sandy beaches that are perfect for sunbathing. 

isaiah tubbs resortThe resort comes with the potential to add 260 extra units, and includes all furniture, equipment, chattels, and future bookings. 

isaiah tubbs resortOne of its wedding venues called MacDonald Hall comes with soaring cathedral ceilings, wooden beams, and hardwood floors, and the capacity to accommodate up to 130 guests.

isaiah tubbs resortOne of the other wedding venues on site is the O'Neill Pavillion, which provides an outdoor, fully weather-protected space, an open deck, and a bonfire pit. 

isaiah tubbs resortThe resort is also home to a restaurant, which overlooks the Sandbanks at West Lake, and can hold up to 180 people. 

isaiah tubbs resortThere's a variety of rooms to choose from when visiting the resort, including deluxe jacuzzi suites, beach homes, lodge rooms, and suites. 

isaiah tubbs resortIt's also in close proximity to many of the region's breweries, wineries, and local attractions like water sports and golf. 

Isaiah Tubbs Resort and Conference Center is currently on the market for a whopping $22 million.

Lead photo by

Royal LePage Signature Realty, Brokerage 
