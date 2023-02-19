$9 million Richmond Hill palace comes dripping in white marble

If you've ever wanted to live in a palace but just can't leave the Toronto area, one of the region's most lavish real estate listings can be found just north of the city in Richmond Hill.

But whether you're a fan of white marble everything or just like to see how the other side lives, this mansion is certainly worth a look inside.

A castle, or McMansion as some would refer to the style, at 35 Claridge Drive just screams, "I have money, and I want to show it off," a statement up for grabs for a sticker price of $8,889,000.

With five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the house has architectural features classic to the chateau-like homes proliferating across the province, a trend reserved for the upper crust of the real estate market.

One of the hallmarks of a chateau-style home is an abundance of limestone (or limestone-like precast concrete) cladding the outside of your home, along with excessive windows, decorative dormers, and non-structural columns.

Ultra-luxury real estate rules also dictate a property must also have an ornate iron fence with ornate gates for that air of exclusivity.

This home checks off all the boxes of architectural excess.

Moving inside this home, you'll find the white finishing practically everywhere, from the walls to the kitchen countertops and even the flooring taking an almost blinding white aesthetic.

A grand winding staircase greets potential visitors with dark wood stairs and iron railings.

This home does have some really classy elements to tantalize potential buyers, including coffered ceilings, arched doorways, four unique built-in fireplaces and your very own elevator.

An abundance of brass finishings and decorations throughout the home.

A white kitchen with onyx details adds a bit more flare to the home - don't forget brass faucets, and handles.

The formal dining room features a diagonal hardwood floor section and a very interesting floating wine rack wall.

Four decorative skylights spread across the home welcome in plumes of sunlight.

Up the spiralling staircase, you’ll land upon the home's four bedrooms (each with its own private ensuite), including a sprawling primary bedroom.

An arched doorway leads into the main bedroom, which includes a mirrored wall surrounding the fireplace and a mirrored dresser with a fragmented wall art piece, all under a coffered ceiling with integrated lighting.

The ensuite bathroom features a navy blue colour palette with blue marble shower tiles and brass finishings, including shower accessories, taps and faucets and wall sconces.

Perhaps one of the biggest perks of the primary suit is the accompanying walk-in closet which looks more like a fancy jewelry store than a place to hold your clothes.

Glass-framed cabinets and drawers will showcase your wardrobe - empty Louis Vuitton boxes and bags probably not included.

The sparse but pristine basement has a full wet bar, another fireplace, and a secondary laundry space.

Pictures of the backyard have not been included by the realtor, which does raise some eyebrows.



Aerial photos of the property suggest that the backyard is quite small, considering the other gigantic homes bounding the mansion in at its property lines.

Annual property taxes for this mansion will run you approximately $6,000 yearly on top of its hefty sticker price.

This home definitely has all the perks needed for somebody with opulent tastes to snatch it off the market.