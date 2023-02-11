Real Estate
115 harrison street toronto

This $3.3 million home in Toronto looks like it's straight out of a style magazine

Modern homes have taken the real estate market by storm, and this  property near Dundas and Ossington is no exception. 

Located steps away from the Dakota Tavern, this 2,880-square-feet home features a dramatic wooden entryway set against a dark exterior.

The contemporary home comes with a custom curved cedar millwork wall and slate cladding. 

115 harrison street torontoThe teak wood kitchen features luxurious Laminam countertops and Fisher & Paykel appliances.

115 harrison street torontoThe home's modern light fixtures beautifully illuminate its wooden accents. 

115 harrison street torontoThe living room seamlessly leads into the hidden staircase, which brings you to the home's second storey. 

115 harrison street torontoThe home boasts four bathrooms, and one of them is beautifully accented with intricate green wallpaper and a marble sink. 

115 harrison street torontoThe spacious main bedroom is located on the third floor, and comes with a spa-like bathroom. 

115 harrison street torontoThe bathroom features a freestanding tub, which is conveniently located next to several sleek windows, providing towering views of the outdoors. 

115 harrison street torontoThe spa-like ensuite also comes with a double sink vanity with sleek black cabinets. 

115 harrison street torontoThe home's hallways feature lots of curves and bends, and are intricately adorned with contemporary art. 

115 harrison street torontoYou can find Corian countertops with integrated sinks in all of the bathrooms in the home, as well as heated floors. 

115 harrison street torontoThe lower level includes a spacious recreation room and ample storage space. 

115 harrison street torontoThe home also features newly reinsulated party walls for superior acoustic separation, fire protection and thermal insulation. 

115 harrison street torontoAll built-ins, Fisher & Paykel kitchen appliances, LG washer and dryer, and light fixtures come with the place. 

115 harrison street torontoThis luxurious modern home is located at 115 Harrison Street and is currently on the market for a whopping $3,300,000.

Lead photo by

Sage Real Estate Limited
