This $3.3 million home in Toronto looks like it's straight out of a style magazine

Modern homes have taken the real estate market by storm, and this property near Dundas and Ossington is no exception.

Located steps away from the Dakota Tavern, this 2,880-square-feet home features a dramatic wooden entryway set against a dark exterior.

The contemporary home comes with a custom curved cedar millwork wall and slate cladding.

The teak wood kitchen features luxurious Laminam countertops and Fisher & Paykel appliances.

The home's modern light fixtures beautifully illuminate its wooden accents.

The living room seamlessly leads into the hidden staircase, which brings you to the home's second storey.

The home boasts four bathrooms, and one of them is beautifully accented with intricate green wallpaper and a marble sink.

The spacious main bedroom is located on the third floor, and comes with a spa-like bathroom.

The bathroom features a freestanding tub, which is conveniently located next to several sleek windows, providing towering views of the outdoors.

The spa-like ensuite also comes with a double sink vanity with sleek black cabinets.

The home's hallways feature lots of curves and bends, and are intricately adorned with contemporary art.

You can find Corian countertops with integrated sinks in all of the bathrooms in the home, as well as heated floors.

The lower level includes a spacious recreation room and ample storage space.

The home also features newly reinsulated party walls for superior acoustic separation, fire protection and thermal insulation.

All built-ins, Fisher & Paykel kitchen appliances, LG washer and dryer, and light fixtures come with the place.

This luxurious modern home is located at 115 Harrison Street and is currently on the market for a whopping $3,300,000.