These Toronto landlords will literally give you free rent just to move in

Toronto remains one of the most expensive places in the world to put a roof over your head, at a December average per-month rent of $2,532 for a one-bedroom and $3,347 for a two-bedroom unit.

But some landlords and property managers are so hungry to fill their units — especially when those units are commanding such high rents — that they will literally give you a month or two of free rent, a hefty signing bonus, and all sorts of cable and internet packages in hopes that you will move in.

Rising fourth-quarter rents mean fewer move-in deals and incentives in Canada's largest urban centre, but there are still plenty of landlords and property managers willing to part with a rent cheque or two if they can pen you in for a longer-term lease.

Apartment rental site Rentals.ca reviewed incentives across six rental sites to find some of the places where home-hunters can save a buck or two, or like $3K if we're being literal.

This new tower near Wilson subway station just wrapped up construction in 2022, and has a range of units renting for $2,350 - $3,300 per month. Not only is that below the city-wide average price, but renters can currently score a free month of rent by signing.

Despite its age, this charming old rental building in the heart of Forest Hill comes with newly-renovated suites, including a 1.5-bedroom layout currently for rent at $2,395 per month.

The property manager is offering two months of free rent on a one-year lease.

The same property owner has a 2.5-bedroom unit in the attached building next door going for $2,949, but this one comes with two months of free rent on signing.

This two-bedroom loft in the Queen and Dufferin area is going for $3,349 per month, just two dollars above the December average rent in the city.

Sweetening the deal is the two months of free rent offered on a one-year lease.

If larger buildings aren't your cup of tea, you could always conveniently reside above a convenience store.

This unit — which features a repository of snacks and other conveniences just downstairs — comes with one month of free rent. And it's just $2,495 per month for a two-bedroom, so a big steal overall.

Another new-build on this list, this purpose-built rental known as The Taylor falls within a steeper price range, with units leasing from $2495 to $5,056 per month.

Luckily for renters, the building is offering one month of free rent for all unit types.

This area is home to some very competitive rental rates downtown, and at $2,295 per month for a two-bedroom, this building at Sherbourne and Carlton is a whole lot cheaper than anything you'll find in the glitzier parts of the core.

That's over $1,000 per month cheaper than the citywide average, plus they're throwing in a free month of rent on a one-year lease.

This cute-little two-storey Tudor-style building in the Bloor West Village area gives off classic Etobicoke vibes, and offers one-bedroom units going from $2,150 to $2,275 per month.

And they'll give you a free month of rent on a three-month lease.

The final entry on this list is another new-build known as The Waverley. The building offers units renting for $2,619 to $6,210 per month, which comes with access to condo-style amenities like a rooftop pool.

The property manager is trying to entice residents with a $1,200 welcome bonus, and it must be working, as only a few units remain.