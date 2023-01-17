Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
199 richmond street west toronto

Former Maple Leaf drops asking price for his Toronto penthouse by almost $1 million

Ever wondered what it's like to live like an NHL superstar? 

Well look no further, because a recent listing from former Maple Leaf Nazem Kadri gives an inside look into his penthouse that features "bespoke detailing worthy of Stanley Cup champion." 

Located at 199 Richmond Street West, the luxurious penthouse was previously listed for $5.38 million in June. The 3,200-square-foot apartment just recently came back on the market after a price drop of $880,000.

199 richmond street west torontoBorn in London, Ont., Kadri was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs seventh overall in the 2009 NHL Draft, and played with the team until 2019. 

In 2022, Kadri won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche and became the first Muslim player to win the Cup. 

199 richmond street west torontoHis $4.5 million penthouse features stunning panoramic views from every window, offering the perfect place to take in the magical Toronto skyline. 

199 richmond street west torontoThe opulent kitchen features Miele appliances, an espresso bar, and wine fridge.

199 richmond street west torontoThe 3+1 bedroom, 3 bathroom home also features high ceilings to comfortably accomodate the six-foot-tall athlete. 

199 richmond street west torontoThe oversized primary bedroom is equipped with a private balcony, hotel style ensuite, and a dreamy walk-in closet. 

199 richmond street west torontoThe penthouse also features Control4 smart home technology, allowing you to control lighting, window shades, and music. 

199 richmond street west torontoThe living space includes a beautiful marble wall media unit with a fireplace. 

199 richmond street west torontoThe place is also currently full of sports-related items and memorabilia, including a Magic Johnson Lakers jersey, bubbletop hockey table, and a Peloton bike. 

199 richmond street west torontoThe building comes with lots of perks, including a fully equipped gym, outdoor jacuzzi, rooftop terrace, games room, sauna, and outdoor patio. 

199 richmond street west torontoThe unit is also one of only two penthouses on the floor, guaranteeing unbeatable direct views of the CN Tower. 

199 richmond street west torontoThe luxurious NHL-grade penthouse doesn't come cheap, and is currently on the market for $4.5 million. 

