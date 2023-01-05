Stunning $5.3 million mansion goes up for sale in one of Toronto's most affluent hoods
Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood is about as exclusive as it gets, but just west of the area's mind-blowing displays of wealth, the Banbury neighbourhood is home to some sky-high property values.
A mansion on one of the neighbourhood's quiet cul-de-sacs just hit the market for $5,295,000, and the listing for 39 Leacroft Crescent offers an inside look at how Toronto's upper-class live their lives.
Described as a "custom transitional-style home," the property sits on a massive 8,800 square-foot lot backing onto Rippleton Park. Its exterior boasts a limestone facade with stone detailing, setting the tone for the contemporary but traditional-inspired interiors within.
The over 7,500 square-foot home offers five bedrooms (plus a spare basement bedroom) and a whopping nine bathrooms. Heated floors are found throughout the house.
Spaces feature custom millwork and mouldings throughout, including a living room with coffered ceilings.
The living room opens up to a kitchen and dining area offering high-end appliances and a centre waterfall island with a second sink.
An additional sitting room offers a quieter space with more of a traditional aesthetic.
The property's home office provides big business types with a place to burn the candle from both ends without ever leaving the comforts of their own private estate.
A primary bedroom comes complete with a central fireplace and a walk-in closet.
It also offers a gorgeous ensuite with a tile mosaic wall and chandelier.
The home's basement offers extra space for homeowners to entertain guests, with a large rec room offering seating and a bar.
A three-season glass sunroom with heated floors walks out onto the home's professionally-landscaped yard, which features an outdoor kitchen with a built-in fridge and sink.
You can see more photos of this newly-available estate by visiting the listing.
