Real Estate
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 3 hours ago
388 rhodes avenue toronto

Dated-looking $500,000 Toronto home is definitely a bit of a fixer-upper

Toronto's real estate market is always very unique and drastic and one of the city's newest listings is a major groovy flash from the past.

Introducing 338 Rhodes Avenue, a two-storey semi in the Greenwood-Coxwell area of east Toronto, generously priced at $499,800.

torontoThe green siding and mixed-matched brick exterior offers up just a hint at the ultra-retro interiors within.

Stepping inside you leads you to a very narrow hallway and stairs leading to the top floors.

Moving deeper in, you'll find a modestly sized sitting room with retro brick fireplace and a dining room with wood panelling across the doorways and flooring.

rhodesMustard-toned carpeting is a recurring feature.

rhodesA quick coat of paint would immensely rejuvenate the lower floor, and maybe some new floorings as well. 

The kitchen is where you'll feel like you've stepped back into 1974, with a bright turquoise tiled and painted room.

rhodes

The cabinets are brightly painted to match the almost sea glass-like tile scenario. It is definitely unique, although clearly outdated as hell.

The turquoise colour palette continues through the home as you step across blue checkered floor tiles. I don't think they even make tiles in this shade of teal anymore. 

The retro vibes continue with sun-bleached and stained wood-panelled walls, showing the distinct impression of a geometric art piece that sat on the walls for decades.
rhodes

The wood and teal aesthetic is nice from certain angles, but the ceiling above is an entirely different story.

rhodesMoving upstairs, you'll find a powder blue bedroom with more wood floors in pretty decent shape given the lower level of the home.

rhodesPastel tones are also found in the second bedroom, where lilac walls collide with yellow wallpaper in a wild retro combo that would probably make your grandma jealous.
rhodes
The third bedroom is painted white and is not in such a terrible condition either. The upstairs level also contains a non-photographed full bathroom.

rhodesThe backyard needs a bit of pruning and a replacement for the back door, but talk about the potential for a personal backyard oasis.

rhodes You can also step into a (somewhat spooky) basement with a walk-up exit, which would be good for a secret clubhouse or even a second unit. 

rhodesMore than likely this will be a major renovation project or even a tear-down, with the realtor describing the spot as having "lots of potential to renovate and make your own."

But if you plan on stopping by to view this home in the evening hours, the listing makes note that there is zero working lighting in the home, and you will need to bring a flashlight.

A caveat that is more normal than you'd think.

If you aren't afraid of the dark, the home is also very close to the Scarborough Bluffs and east-side beaches, definite selling points for this property.

For almost $500K plus nearly $4,000 in annual property taxes, why not buy this house and give it a modern makeover?

