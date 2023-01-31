A $12.3 million mansion near Toronto just keeps getting more and more expensive
A palatial estate named after a famed Italian villa could be yours for just over $12 million, the latest in a series of price bumps for the sprawling mansion in Thornhill.
The 12,000-square-foot mansion at 31 Thornbank Road is so luxe that it even comes with a fancy title, dubbed Villa D'Este, after the 19th-century Italian hotel of the same name on Lake Como, itself named for a 16th-century Roman estate.
Reflecting its luxurious and pricey namesake, the property puts an Italian spin on the typical suburban Ontario mansion architecture, though it will cost you quite a bit more than it did just a year and a half earlier.
Listed for just shy of $11 million back in mid-2021, the price of this six-bedroom, ten-bathroom estate jumped to $11.75 million by summer 2022, and the home was once again re-listed to start off 2023, this time for $12.3 million.
Located in the midst of Thornhill's Oak Bank Estates community — a local millionaire's row — the home feels more like a country club estate, backing onto The Thornhill Club, a private golf and sports club.
Described in 2021 by Hammond International Properties as a home defined by its "timeless European elegance," the over-the-top aesthetic carries over to the property's interior, starting with the grand entrance featuring double doors, marble flooring, and a dramatic staircase.
Extreme wealth usually comes with a side of business life, and this suburban castle comes complete with a study featuring an old-world look and fine wood panelling.
Main living areas feature patterned hardwood floors and ornate chandeliers. The living room is a standout space with its cornice mouldings and carved fireplace mantle.
It connects with an open-concept kitchen offering a spacious centre island and top-of-the-line appliances.
Upstairs, there are five full bedrooms, all containing their own ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets.
The primary bedroom comes with a grand terrace with views overlooking a backyard outdoor pool and beyond to the adjacent golf course, and an ensuite bathroom featuring heated floors.
A basement level is home to an expansive 700-bottle wine cellar, games room and even a sound-proof movie theatre.
But it's the home's outdoor spaces that really shine, most notably its lush gardens and swimming pool featuring a cabana with a three-piece bathroom.
A covered outdoor loggia offers a wood-burning fireplace. If that wasn't enough in the way of outdoor spaces, there's also a sheltered outdoor kitchen for gatherings during warmer months.
You can see more of the home, and maybe even throw down an offer, by visiting the listing.
