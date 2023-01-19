Quaint old Ontario variety store selling for $384K comes with huge potential

Ever wanted to own your convenience store? Well, a newly-listed unit just two hours outside of Toronto might be your dream.

Located in Port Colborne, Ontario, this old-timey corner store with a one-bedroom unit is ready to be redeveloped for just $384,000. Or perhaps you could live out your Kim's Convenience or Rose Apothecary dream at 19 Victoria Street in the retrofitted two-storey, barn-like home.

Looking almost like a western saloon, the outside of the home definitely has some classic character and certainly can't be missed in downtown Port Colborne.

Inside the second-floor residential unit, you'll be welcomed into the living room and main entrance, which has enough room for a couple couches and an entertainment area.

The main bedroom is pretty roomy for being on top of a convenience store, though the photos really don't do it justice.

Continuing into the kitchen, you'll, unfortunately, find some cinderblock walls; however, if you can move past that, you'll notice that the area is actually bigger than most Toronto one-bedroom kitchens.

The bathroom isn't quite luxurious, but it definitely matches the cabin feel of the entire place. But, of course, you likely aren't buying this place to live in its current state, but instead for its redevelopment potential.

The listing description states this home is a "unique opportunity to develop this downtown commercial zoned property."

The sellers have even provided draft sketches of a proposed 4-storey commercial/residential site plan, which are already in the approval process.

Either way, this convenience store property will be developed and will one day be worth a lot more than $400k.