This gorgeous $8.7 million mansion near Toronto sits on the edge of a ravine

Money may not be able to buy you happiness, but it can sure as heck buy you comfort. And if you have $8,680,000 to spend on a suburban mansion, a new listing out in Markham could very well be your future dream home.

A two-storey mansion at 45 Steele Valley Road hit the Markham/Thornhill housing market this week, described in the listing as a "phenomenal property" with a full acre of land, situated on a "gorgeous ravine."

Its grand exterior contains a sprawling layout with five bedrooms — plus another two in the basement for a total of seven — along with seven bathrooms. But visitors' first taste of the property will be through its palatial look and large circular driveway.

Upon entering through the picturesque double doors, you are greeted by a 19-foot-high Grand Hall with a sparkle crystal chandelier as its centrepiece and decorative iron railings along staircases.

This atrium space connects with a formal dining and living room, described in the listing as bringing "elegance and [a] timeless look to the property."

And that's just a taste of the wood-panelled everything to come.

Some of the interiors appear a bit dated by modern luxury standards, but buyers seeking more of an old-fashioned aesthetic will certainly love the kitchen, described as "a comfortable space for food fanatics."

The primary bedroom is a standout of the seven found throughout the property.

It comes with its own balcony, as well as a steam sauna with heated floors.

The basement is noted for its "antique design" with an entertaining room, media room, games area, and fireplace.

The basement also includes a temperature-controlled wine cellar, plus a pair of bedrooms with their own dedicated bathrooms.

Buyers looking for their own slice of the outdoors could call this massive backyard their own, offering a two-storey deck, tool house, barbecue area, and a kids' playground, all surrounded by mature trees.

You can see more photos of the home by visiting the listing.