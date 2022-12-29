This gorgeous $8.7 million mansion near Toronto sits on the edge of a ravine

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 9 hours ago
45 steele valley road markham

Money may not be able to buy you happiness, but it can sure as heck buy you comfort. And if you have $8,680,000 to spend on a suburban mansion, a new listing out in Markham could very well be your future dream home.

A two-storey mansion at 45 Steele Valley Road hit the Markham/Thornhill housing market this week, described in the listing as a "phenomenal property" with a full acre of land, situated on a "gorgeous ravine."

Its grand exterior contains a sprawling layout with five bedrooms — plus another two in the basement for a total of seven — along with seven bathrooms. But visitors' first taste of the property will be through its palatial look and large circular driveway.

45 steele valley road markham

Upon entering through the picturesque double doors, you are greeted by a 19-foot-high Grand Hall with a sparkle crystal chandelier as its centrepiece and decorative iron railings along staircases.

45 steele valley road markham

This atrium space connects with a formal dining and living room, described in the listing as bringing "elegance and [a] timeless look to the property."

45 steele valley road markham

And that's just a taste of the wood-panelled everything to come.

45 steele valley road markham

Some of the interiors appear a bit dated by modern luxury standards, but buyers seeking more of an old-fashioned aesthetic will certainly love the kitchen, described as "a comfortable space for food fanatics."

45 steele valley road markham

The primary bedroom is a standout of the seven found throughout the property.

45 steele valley road markham

It comes with its own balcony, as well as a steam sauna with heated floors.

45 steele valley road markham

The basement is noted for its "antique design" with an entertaining room, media room, games area, and fireplace.

45 steele valley road markham

The basement also includes a temperature-controlled wine cellar, plus a pair of bedrooms with their own dedicated bathrooms.

45 steele valley road markham

Buyers looking for their own slice of the outdoors could call this massive backyard their own, offering a two-storey deck, tool house, barbecue area, and a kids' playground, all surrounded by mature trees.

45 steele valley road markham

