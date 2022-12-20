$3.2 million Toronto home comes with a culturally insensitive statue

A gorgeous home just hit the market in Toronto's Willowdale neighbourhood, and if you have $3,188,000 to spare (and can get past the culturally offensive statue placed conspicuously in the living room,) it could all be yours.

The listing for 101 Estelle Avenue describes the 5+1-bedroom, seven-bathroom property as a "most valuable newly renovated luxury home in prestigious Willowdale East," boasting of a circular driveway with parking for up to ten cars, and even more luxuries inside.

Entering the home, visitors are greeted by a soaring foyer with a naturally-lit atrium courtesy of a skylight.

A solid oak staircase connects the main and second levels, both featuring hardwood floors in primary living spaces.

The living room features a minimalist aesthetic, but perhaps the most notable feature is the carved statue with a caricature likeness of an Indigenous person, known by the outdated term "cigar store Indian." Though these displays were commonly found in tobacco shops for decades, they have faced criticism for cultural insensitivity in recent years.

Of course, the statue isn't exactly built into the home, and can easily be removed by the buyer, but it's certainly an odd choice to include in a real estate listing in one of the most progressive cities in North America.

All five of the property's bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets, so whoever purchases the home can rest assured that they won't have to be fighting over bathroom sinks every morning.

But the primary bedroom ensuite puts the rest to shame with its massive size, jacuzzi tub, and bidet. Because if you're rich, you're obviously going to need a bidet.

The open-concept kitchen features stone flooring, stainless steel appliances, and ample counter space, including a central island.

For any executive types looking to buy, the property comes with a home office featuring wood-panelled walls. There is also a second home office, because at $3.2 million, you've probably got a lot of work to do to make that money back.

The home offers plenty more features, including a finished basement offering a rec room, an extra bedroom with a three-piece ensuite, a wet bar, and even a sauna.

You can check out more photos of the listing here.