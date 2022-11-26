Real Estate
26 Lauder Avenue toronto

This $2.5 million home used to belong to a Toronto Mayor

Doug Ford's house may have sold for substantially less than the listed price, but the former home of a Toronto mayor just fetched $80,000 over asking.

Situated in the city's Regal Heights neighbourhood, 26 Lauder Avenue was once home to Nathan Phillips, the 53rd Mayor of Toronto and namesake of the city's best-known public square.

It hit the market for $2,569,000 on November 3, and sold for $2,650,000 on November 6.

26 Lauder Avenue

The three-storey abode has been completely renovated since it belonged to Mayor Phillips - who held his political position from 1955 until 1962 - although some original stunning details remain.
26 Lauder AvenueA tiled mudroom leads into the grand foyer, which features hardwood floors, wainscotting, stained glass windows, and crown mouldings.26 Lauder AvenueThe living room, which has a bay window and a fireplace, lies beyond a set of pocket doors.26 Lauder AvenueThere's a separate family room as well, with built-in bookshelves and a four-piece bathroom.26 Lauder AvenueGorgeous beamed ceilings can be found in the dining room, which is large enough to seat eight.

26 Lauder AvenueBlack hardware and stainless steel appliances stand out against white cabinets and marble countertops in the kitchen.
26 Lauder AvenueAfternoon light floods the west-facing space, which features a breakfast bar and coffee station.

26 Lauder AvenueFour of the home's five bedrooms are found on the second floor. 

26 Lauder AvenueTwo have large closets, one has a fireplace, and another has a beautiful brick wall private balcony. 

26 Lauder AvenueThere are four bathrooms throughout the home, including a unique pale-yellow four-piece on the second floor.

26 Lauder AvenueThe primary suite is located on the third floor, and features soaring ceilings and a walk-in closet.

26 Lauder AvenueIt also has a six-piece ensuite with his-and-hers sinks.

26 Lauder AvenueAlthough the basement is unfinished, it makes for a great home gym.

26 Lauder AvenueWith a new stone patio and plenty of room for a barbeque, the sun-drenched backyard is ideal for entertaining.

26 Lauder AvenueThe unnamed buyer of 26 Lauder Avenue must have agreed with the listing's claims of "an excellent opportunity for a beautiful, fully upgraded house in a prime location," with the listing adding that the home is "completely turn-key." 

26 Lauder AvenueCheck out more photos of the home here.

Photos by

Harvey Kalles Real Estate
