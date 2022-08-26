Doug Ford's Toronto house just sold for almost $500K less than the asking price
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has finally sold his Toronto home after the Etobicoke property spent almost six weeks stagnating on the market.
The sprawling suburban home at 6 Tettenhall Road sold for a modest $2.7 million on Aug 23, which is a heck of a lot cheaper than the almost $3.2 million original asking price from the month before.
Despite an aggressive marketing campaign and a celebrity connection, the six-bedroom, four-bathroom house was unable to secure an offer at the initial July 13 asking price, resulting in a substantial price drop approximately two weeks later, slashed back to $2,800,888.
Even this price must've been too high for potential buyers, and on Tuesday, a deal finally closed at $2,700,000.
That's an astonishing $499,888 cheaper than the price the Ford family home was originally listed for earlier this summer, and about $100,000 cheaper than the re-listed asking price.
The premier's now-former home measures nearly 4,500 square feet and offers a backyard swimming pool, plenty of space to raise a family, and an interesting history tied to an emerging Ontario political dynasty.
