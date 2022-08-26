Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
doug ford home for sale

Doug Ford's Toronto house just sold for almost $500K less than the asking price

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has finally sold his Toronto home after the Etobicoke property spent almost six weeks stagnating on the market.

The sprawling suburban home at 6 Tettenhall Road sold for a modest $2.7 million on Aug 23, which is a heck of a lot cheaper than the almost $3.2 million original asking price from the month before.

Despite an aggressive marketing campaign and a celebrity connection, the six-bedroom, four-bathroom house was unable to secure an offer at the initial July 13 asking price, resulting in a substantial price drop approximately two weeks later, slashed back to $2,800,888.

Even this price must've been too high for potential buyers, and on Tuesday, a deal finally closed at $2,700,000.

That's an astonishing $499,888 cheaper than the price the Ford family home was originally listed for earlier this summer, and about $100,000 cheaper than the re-listed asking price.

The premier's now-former home measures nearly 4,500 square feet and offers a backyard swimming pool, plenty of space to raise a family, and an interesting history tied to an emerging Ontario political dynasty.

Lead photo by

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Doug Ford's Toronto house just sold for almost $500K less than the asking price

A towering skyscraper is replacing Henry's camera store in Toronto

You can now buy an incredibly skinny house in Toronto for $2 million

The 10 most expensive mansions for sale in Toronto right now

These colourful Toronto houses are based on a famous San Francisco landmark

Toronto not impressed with new skyscraper that could totally change neighbourhood

It costs $525 more to rent a Toronto condo or apartment than one year ago

This $2.5 million Toronto building comes with two homes and a trendy pizza joint