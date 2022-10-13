Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
180 University Ave. Toronto

This $12 million Toronto condo above a 5-star hotel has never been lived in

While most people know the Shangri-La as either the fictional mountain paradise or the Toronto luxury, five-star hotel and spa, you might be surprised to know that 180 University Ave. is also a condo building. 

The building was designed by James K. M. Cheng, who also built the Shangri-La in Vancouver, B.C. before building the Toronto outpost.

The Toronto building features hotel suites on the first 17 floors, while those above belong to the condo residence; and the most exclusive suites can be found above the 50th floor.

180 University Ave. Toronto

The main living area with herringbone wood floor. 

This stunning "Signature Suite" is clearly one above floor 50. 

180 University Ave. Toronto

The view of the living room from the second-floor balcony. 

"This private estate is a rare offering," said realtor Dylan Donovan in the listing, who also mentions that this suite has never been lived in before. 

180 University Ave. Toronto

The dining area. 

The condo, listed for $12,000,000, boasts 4,400 square feet of living space spread across two levels.

180 University Ave. Toronto

A view into the family room. 

Unsurprisingly, it is the largest suite in the building,

180 University Ave. Toronto

Motorized window blinds allow for as much sunshine as preferred throughout the day.

Upon entering the jaw-dropping space, you're smacked with soaring 20-foot ceilings and glorious unobstructed views.

180 University Ave. Toronto

The condo is West facing so you get sunset views. 

The floor-to-ceiling windows flood the condo with natural light and make you feel like you're living in the clouds. 

180 University Ave. Toronto

This signature suite comes with its own private two-car garage located underground with ample room for storage. 

"The floor plan was designed to maximize the open-concept layout and showcase the extraordinary scale of the space," says Donovan.

180 University Ave. Toronto

Italian Boffi cabinetry and high-end appliances, including a Sub-Zero fridge and wine fridge, Miele gas cooktop and range, and a built-in cappuccino maker.

The kitchen is sleek and minimalist with dark cabinetry and a large island. 

180 University Ave. Toronto

The island has a marble countertop. 

The kitchen also has a direct walk-out to one of four private balconies and a separate back entrance for caterers to access with ease, or to deliver groceries directly to the kitchen.

180 University Ave. Toronto

The floating glass staircase. 

The floating glass staircase leads to the second level, where you'll find the family room and two of the three bedrooms. 

180 University Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is a separate wing with its own private balcony, perfect for having a cup of coffee and staring at the lake. 

180 University Ave. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom has heated floors, a built-in television mirror, a sumptuous soaker tub and a seamless glass shower.  

The primary ensuite is walled with polished travertine, a Signature Suite exclusive.

180 University Ave. Toronto

The dreamy closet is fully outfitted with custom Poliform built-ins. 

The other bedrooms each have their own ensuite washrooms, walk-in closets and private balconies. 

180 University Ave. Toronto

Maintenance fees are $4,827.89 monthly.

And as stunning as the condo itself is, the amenities are even better since you're located in the luxury hotel. 

180 University Ave. Toronto

The indoor pool with a glass ceiling is available to residents. 

Obviously, there's a gym, sauna, pool, and steam room – but there are also things like full valet service, car detailing services, and white glove concierge service. 

180 University Ave. Toronto

The Shangri-La gym and health club. 

And if all that wasn't enough you barely have to move to spend the day at the coveted Miraj Hammam Spa or enjoy a drink in the lobby bar while listening to live music every night. 

180 University Ave. Toronto

Views of the city and lake. 

So while the mountain paradise of Shangri-La may be a work of James Hilton's imagination, this condo makes paradise real, for a price. 

Photos by

shangri-la-signature-suite.com
