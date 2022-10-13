This $12 million Toronto condo above a 5-star hotel has never been lived in

While most people know the Shangri-La as either the fictional mountain paradise or the Toronto luxury, five-star hotel and spa, you might be surprised to know that 180 University Ave. is also a condo building.

The building was designed by James K. M. Cheng, who also built the Shangri-La in Vancouver, B.C. before building the Toronto outpost.

The Toronto building features hotel suites on the first 17 floors, while those above belong to the condo residence; and the most exclusive suites can be found above the 50th floor.

This stunning "Signature Suite" is clearly one above floor 50.

"This private estate is a rare offering," said realtor Dylan Donovan in the listing, who also mentions that this suite has never been lived in before.

The condo, listed for $12,000,000, boasts 4,400 square feet of living space spread across two levels.

Unsurprisingly, it is the largest suite in the building,

Upon entering the jaw-dropping space, you're smacked with soaring 20-foot ceilings and glorious unobstructed views.

The floor-to-ceiling windows flood the condo with natural light and make you feel like you're living in the clouds.

"The floor plan was designed to maximize the open-concept layout and showcase the extraordinary scale of the space," says Donovan.

The kitchen is sleek and minimalist with dark cabinetry and a large island.

The kitchen also has a direct walk-out to one of four private balconies and a separate back entrance for caterers to access with ease, or to deliver groceries directly to the kitchen.

The floating glass staircase leads to the second level, where you'll find the family room and two of the three bedrooms.

The primary bedroom is a separate wing with its own private balcony, perfect for having a cup of coffee and staring at the lake.

The primary ensuite is walled with polished travertine, a Signature Suite exclusive.

The other bedrooms each have their own ensuite washrooms, walk-in closets and private balconies.

And as stunning as the condo itself is, the amenities are even better since you're located in the luxury hotel.

Obviously, there's a gym, sauna, pool, and steam room – but there are also things like full valet service, car detailing services, and white glove concierge service.

And if all that wasn't enough you barely have to move to spend the day at the coveted Miraj Hammam Spa or enjoy a drink in the lobby bar while listening to live music every night.

So while the mountain paradise of Shangri-La may be a work of James Hilton's imagination, this condo makes paradise real, for a price.