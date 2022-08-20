The Toronto penthouse Harvey Specter lived in on Suits is on sale for $5 million

Real Estate
If this condo looks familiar it's because it was used as Harvey Specter's condo in the TV show Suits. 

In use for the first few seasons, the show ended up building a set that looked exactly like it when the new owner bought the condo in 2016. 

"I guess they liked the space so much they decided to replicate it. Which I think is a testament to how amazing the space was," confirmed realtor David Fleming in a recent interview.

20 Stewart Street Toronto

The main living space. 

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse is listed for $4,999,000 and takes up the full top floor of 20 Stewart Street.

20 Stewart Street Toronto

The kitchen has a Wolf range, Sub-Zero fridge, and a built-in wine fridge.

The luxury condo boasts almost 3,000-square-feet of living space, a private elevator right into the home and 360-degree views of the city. 

20 Stewart Street Toronto

The fluted columns give the condo that industrial vibe. 

The main living area is open concept, bright and airy with 11-foot ceilings and huge floor-to-ceiling windows. 

20 Stewart Street Toronto

The famous bookcase. 

Fans will notice that the shelves that were home to Harvey Specter's record collection are still there. But the desk has been swapped out for a grand piano. 

20 Stewart Street Toronto

The brick wall is a new addition to the condo. 

Other notable differences from the TV show to the present home is the added brick accent wall, which provides some more textural intrigue to the space. 

20 Stewart Street Toronto

The dining room. 

But even if this condo didn't have Hollywood North roots, it would still be a sight for sore eyes. 

20 Stewart Street Toronto

The kitchen features marble counters. 

The kitchen, which is the exact same as Harvey's, is sleek and modern and has been upgraded with top-of-the-line appliances, including a built-in wine fridge. 

20 Stewart Street Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms are bright and spacious. 

20 Stewart Street Toronto

The heated pool. 

The outdoor patio is jaw dropping with 2,000-square-feet of space that includes a heated pool, built-in BBQ and a small forest. 

20 Stewart Street Toronto

The Weber BBQ station. 

The unit also comes with two parking spaces and a private garbage chute (which is the true luxury). 

20 Stewart Street Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The only downside to this place is that there aren't a whole lot of amenities and the bathrooms are a tad lackluster for a $5 million penthouse suite.

20 Stewart Street Toronto

The plants have built-in irrigation.

But it's totally a flex that you can say the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle herself, has been in your condo. 

20 Stewart Street Toronto

The patio also features an outdoor TV, automated sound and lighting and cedar decking.

Just don't tell people it was way before you moved in! 

Photos by

Herman for Studio GTA
