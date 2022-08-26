You can now buy an incredibly skinny house in Toronto for $2 million

This pencil-thin home located at 138 St Clarens Avenue in Little Portugal may look super narrow, but you really won't notice once you take a peek inside.

The custom-built 3-storey detached home is a "unique modern creation that is exceptionally durable and low maintenance," according to the listing.

The property is currently divided into three separate residential units, each with its own private entrance.

However, it could easily be converted back to a single family home.

The listing states that this property is "ideal for investors that are looking to generate high income through short or long-term rentals."

The total living space including the basement is 1,693-square-feet, and features 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

The chic black exterior of the home is beautifully accented with orange-framed entrances, and the interior is just as quirky.

The interior design is eccentric, while still keeping a contemporary and modern feel throughout the home.

Inside you'll see a white kitchen with orange detailing, a wooden staircase, and lots of pops of colour throughout the home.

The large windows throughout the place keep the house bright and airy.

There's also a large private deck on the top floor, that is adorned with the home's signature bright orange chairs.

The property includes one parking space at the back, but has the possibility to use the front yard as a second parking spot as well.

This one-of-a-kind home doesn't come cheap, and will run you $1,950,000.

However, one thing's for sure: you'll probably never come across another home like it.