Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 55 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
doug ford home address

Doug Ford's huge Toronto home just went up for sale at $3.2 million

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 55 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A realtor found themselves in hot water a few weeks back after bragging to the world with a flyer campaign boasting that they had listed Ontario Premier Doug Ford's Etobicoke home, sharing the information without Dougie's permission.

"We just listed Premier Doug Ford's home in Princess Anne Manor!" the advertisement for real estate agent Monica Thapar proudly proclaimed, though the realtor was ultimately forced to pull the campaign after some words from the premier.

A little over two weeks later, a listing for the premier's home at 6 Tettenhall Road appeared on Realtor.ca with the selling price of $3,199,888.

doug ford homeAnd it also appears Monica Thapar wasn't canned for her little publicity stunt, as her name appears on the listing.

Advertised with the line "everything you would expect from an executive's residence," the listing goes on to gush over the "large lot on a beautiful tree-lined street in the prestigious Princess Anne Manor neighbourhood."

doug ford house

The nearly 4,500-square-foot house comes with six bedrooms and four bathrooms, plenty of space to raise a family with several children whose names all begin with the letter K.

doug ford homeThe primary bedroom features a generous ensuite bathroom with "his and hers" (a bit presumptuous, no?) walk-in closets.

doug ford homeThe main also has a balcony overlooking the residence's outdoor pool.

doug ford homeFour more upper-level bedrooms each offer walk-in closets, at least one of which is conspicuously staged for the real estate listing with Gucci shopping bags.

doug ford homeThey vary in size and decor but most rooms are quite spacious with plenty of luxurious-looking fixtures.
doug ford home

The upper bedrooms share a pair of semi-ensuite bathrooms.

doug ford houseThe kitchen is an odd mash-up of modern and '80 grandmother chic, a mix of warm wood and tile finishes that seem incongruous with the gleaming stainless steel integrated appliances.

doug ford homeThe home's advertised suburban lifestyle comes complete with a pool and lounge area in the backyard.

doug ford homeBut if there's one room integral to the Ford family dynasty's story, it's the basement. Whether through tales of the late Rob Ford smoking crack cocaine in a Windsor Road basement or Doug Ford announcing his candidacy for PC leader from his mom's sunken operations centre.

doug ford homeAnd this one does not disappoint, with a large-screen television and comfortable seating to either accelerate or irreparably harm your political ascension.

doug ford homeDoFo's Etobicoke home can be yours for just under $3.2 million, Gucci bags (probably) not included.

Lead photo by

Monica Thapar
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Doug Ford's huge Toronto home just went up for sale at $3.2 million

Toronto rent prices just hit a new high not seen in years

Futuristic condo tower proposed to fill dead zone next to a popular Toronto museum

The bank is trying to sell this rustic $3 million Toronto building after owner defaulted

Sprawling condo community to replace former Laser Quest and other businesses in Toronto

This $5 million Ontario country home hasn't been on the market in over 80 years

Toronto homes are getting cheaper but experts can't seem to agree where it ends

Toronto rent prices just took a shocking 20% leap with no relief in sight