This $6 million Toronto home has a living room inside a suspended glass bridge

If you've ever dreamed of living in the clouds, this posh unit is about as close to that as you can get (without living in a hot air balloon).

This one-of-a-kind condo is in the Parade Condos and it's a three-storey unit on the 33rd floor, floating high above the city.

And we do mean floating, as half the condo is in the suspended bridge that connects the two Parade Condos buildings together. The 450-tonne skybridge had to be hoisted into the sky by crane, and this unit in particular likely still remains the highest suspended residence in Canada.

"It's a masterpiece," realtor Clarita Burley told blogTO. "This gem in the sky is unlike any other property in Canada, perhaps in the world."

The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms and stunning views of both the lake and the city.

When you enter the home, you're greeted by a newly-renovated foyer.

On the main level of the home, you have the open-concept living room, dining room, family room and kitchen.

Everything is sleek, modern, and designed well.

The kitchen has high-end appliances and the views are unbeatable, as long as you're not scared of heights.

The living room is located in the suspended bridge part of the building and it's filled with natural light thanks to the surrounding glass walls.

On the upper level of the condo there are two bedrooms, an office, a sunroom and the laundry room.

The primary bedroom has one of the most stunning ensuite bathrooms in the city.

The soaker tub is luxurious and with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city, you can spend hours chilling in the tub watching the world go by.

As for outdoor space, you have an 823-square-foot patio on top of the suspended bridge to enjoy those Lake Ontario views.

Additionally, as if that wasn't enough, the condo building comes with all the amenities you could want including two pools (lap and indoor), squash courts, media rooms, concierge service, visitor parking, and more.

The condo is listed for $6,250,000.