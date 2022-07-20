Real Estate
20 Maynard Ave. Toronto

This Toronto home got chopped up into 15 bachelor units and is now on sale for $5 million

Not sure if you've tried to find a place to rent in Toronto lately but it's bonkers. 

Rental prices hit a new high, with one-bedrooms averaging $2,100 a month and two-bedrooms averaging $2,700. 

So if you're a benevolent landlord or benevolent landlord wannabe, maybe you could buy this place and not charge new tenants an obscene amount for rent? Please? 

20 Maynard Ave. Toronto

The kitchen in one of the bachelor units. 

The property at 20 Maynard Ave. is listed for $4,7500,000 and features 15 large rental bachelor units.
20 Maynard Ave. Toronto

The open-concept living room, kitchen and dining room in the owner suite. 

All of which are apparently in good condition, or at least according to the listing they are. 

The rear of the home.

The rear of the home. 

There's a custom-built owner's suite that's over 3,000-square-foot found in the back of the house. 

20 Maynard Ave. Toronto

The owner suite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a centre island. 

"It was purpose built to be easily transformed into three 1,000-square-foot executive suites, adding further income potential to the property," notes the realtor Jonathan David. 

A jacuzzi tub in the owner suite.

A jacuzzi tub in the owner suite. 

Or it could be turned into four two-bedroom apartments.

20 Maynard Ave. Toronto

One of the bachelor unit bathrooms. 

There is also potential to build up onto the existing structure of the building. 

20 Maynard Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom in the owner suite. 

Right now the building brings in over $200,000 of gross annual income, which isn't chump change. 

The laundry room.

The laundry room. 

The property also has two parking spaces (no garage unfortunately), coin laundry for all the rental units, and all the appliances, water tank etc. are included. 

The backyard and covered BBQ area.

The backyard and covered BBQ area. 

Additionally, in terms of getting tenants (in this market it shouldn't be a problem), the home is located on a quiet street in Parkdale and is close to TTC, as well as all the trendy neighbourhoods like King West, Queen West, and Roncesvalles.  

20 Maynard Ave. Toronto

A sunroom with a stained-glass door. 

Also, it's worth pointing out that this place has been on and off the market since 2019, so you might be able to get a deal. 

20 Maynard Ave. Toronto

One of the bathrooms also has a sauna. 

And if you're a co-op agent the listing mentions that they're offering two per cent commission.

Photos by

PropertyGuys.com
