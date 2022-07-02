Real Estate
2 Royal Oak Drive Toronto

This $5.5 million Toronto home is a stellar 60s time capsule

It's funny: If you wait long enough, everything comes back in style – like low-rise jeans.

It's the cyclical nature of fashion and interior design. 

But unlike low-rise jeans, this original 1968 home is actually cool. 

2 Royal Oak Drive Toronto

The stairs leading up to the family room. 

"It's the original 1968 home built by the builder for his own family," realtor Michele Rosen told blogTO.  2 Royal Oak Drive Toronto

The foyer. 

The home, which has remained in the same family for the last 54 years, boasts three bedrooms, five bathrooms and tons of retro, mid-century charm. 

2 Royal Oak Drive Toronto

The retro family room. 

Throughout the home you'll notice beautiful teak wood accents, clean simple lines and lots of natural light. 

2 Royal Oak Drive Toronto

The kitchen with some of the original appliances. 

Probably the most unique room in the house is the truly-vintage kitchen, complete with mod, custom cabinetry that has arched wood features. 

2 Royal Oak Drive Toronto

The wood detalling on the walls and cabinets are a funky bespoke look. 

"At the time it was built this was very uniquely elegant and beautiful decor," noted Rosen.

2 Royal Oak Drive Toronto

An aerial shot of the surrounding neighbourhood. 

But even if you're not into late-60s homes, this home is situated in the prestigious and iconic Bridle Path. Yes, before you ask, the same neighbourhood Drake lives in

2 Royal Oak Drive Toronto

The backyard. 

And as it's a corner lot with a 130-by-135 footprint, you can easily add on to the home without sacrificing lawn space. 

2 Royal Oak Drive Toronto

The living room with floor-to-ceiling windows. 

"Today's buyer will of course want to redesign and remodel the existing home or start fresh and build their own dream home," added Rosen.

2 Royal Oak Drive Toronto

The dining room off the kitchen. 

"Either way, this coveted beautiful lot lends itself to anything the buyer can imagine in this perfect location."

2 Royal Oak Drive Toronto

An aerial view of the property. 

And if you're looking to remodel the current home, you can work with the original builder to keep the design style consistent, which is a unique opportunity. 

2 Royal Oak Drive Toronto

The front of the home. 

The home is listed for $5,498,000

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
