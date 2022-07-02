This $5.5 million Toronto home is a stellar 60s time capsule

It's funny: If you wait long enough, everything comes back in style – like low-rise jeans.

It's the cyclical nature of fashion and interior design.

But unlike low-rise jeans, this original 1968 home is actually cool.

"It's the original 1968 home built by the builder for his own family," realtor Michele Rosen told blogTO.

The home, which has remained in the same family for the last 54 years, boasts three bedrooms, five bathrooms and tons of retro, mid-century charm.

Throughout the home you'll notice beautiful teak wood accents, clean simple lines and lots of natural light.

Probably the most unique room in the house is the truly-vintage kitchen, complete with mod, custom cabinetry that has arched wood features.

"At the time it was built this was very uniquely elegant and beautiful decor," noted Rosen.

But even if you're not into late-60s homes, this home is situated in the prestigious and iconic Bridle Path. Yes, before you ask, the same neighbourhood Drake lives in.

And as it's a corner lot with a 130-by-135 footprint, you can easily add on to the home without sacrificing lawn space.

"Today's buyer will of course want to redesign and remodel the existing home or start fresh and build their own dream home," added Rosen.

"Either way, this coveted beautiful lot lends itself to anything the buyer can imagine in this perfect location."

And if you're looking to remodel the current home, you can work with the original builder to keep the design style consistent, which is a unique opportunity.

The home is listed for $5,498,000.