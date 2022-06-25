This is what the founder of Toronto Fashion Week's condo looks like

When Anna Vereschagina, Sotheby's International Realty Canada Marketing Coordinator, told blogTO this condo is owned by none other than Robin Kay, founder of Toronto Fashion Week, we just had to see what kind of home the fashion queen herself lived in.

Turns out, it's a stylish and luxurious condo in the private residences of the world-renowned 1 Hotel.

The condo boasts over 2,000-square-feet of living space, two bedrooms plus a den, and three bathrooms. Owners in this residence also get access to five-star hotel services at their finger tips.

Kay's home is the corner suite so it gets tons of natural light.

Not to mention views of the city in almost all the directions – south, west and east.

The condo has a open concept layout with the living room, dining room and kitchen flowing seamlessly together.

It's perfect for entertaining since not everyone has to pile into the kitchen to be in on the action.

Although, the stone top bar makes it easy if everyone does end up in the kitchen.

The 10-foot exposed concrete ceilings, light hardwood floors and minimalist pallet make the home feel serene and calming.

The bedrooms are each their own retreat, with a four-piece ensuite bathroom.

And as for outdoor space, there's a 54-foot long balcony.

As mentioned, this luxurious condo and residence comes with access to all the exceptional amenities the 1 Hotel has to offer.

This includes lounging poolside at Harriet's, working out at The Field House and dinners at Casa Madera.

Every day can feel like you're on a luxury vacation when you live here.

The condo is listed for $2,999,000 – a near $600,000 price drop from its first listing price of $3,500,000 in 2020.