Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
552 Wellington Street West Toronto

This is what the founder of Toronto Fashion Week's condo looks like

When Anna Vereschagina, Sotheby's International Realty Canada Marketing Coordinator, told blogTO this condo is owned by none other than Robin Kay, founder of Toronto Fashion Week, we just had to see what kind of home the fashion queen herself lived in. 

Turns out, it's a stylish and luxurious condo in the private residences of the world-renowned 1 Hotel

The condo boasts over 2,000-square-feet of living space, two bedrooms plus a den, and three bathrooms. Owners in this residence also get access to five-star hotel services at their finger tips. 

552 Wellington Street West Toronto

The dining room and living room bathed in sunlight. 

Kay's home is the corner suite so it gets tons of natural light.

552 Wellington Street West Toronto

One of the many spectacular views from the condo. 

Not to mention views of the city in almost all the directions – south, west and east. 

552 Wellington Street West Toronto

The living room walks out onto the balcony. 

The condo has a open concept layout with the living room, dining room and kitchen flowing seamlessly together. 

552 Wellington Street West Toronto

The kitchen and dining room. 

It's perfect for entertaining since not everyone has to pile into the kitchen to be in on the action. 

552 Wellington Street West Toronto

The kitchen features chef-worthy appliances. 

Although, the stone top bar makes it easy if everyone does end up in the kitchen. 

552 Wellington Street West Toronto

The relaxing living room. 

The 10-foot exposed concrete ceilings, light hardwood floors and minimalist pallet make the home feel serene and calming. 

552 Wellington Street West Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

The bedrooms are each their own retreat, with a four-piece ensuite bathroom. 

552 Wellington Street West Toronto

The balcony. 

And as for outdoor space, there's a 54-foot long balcony. 

552 Wellington Street West Toronto

The primary bedroom with a walk-in closet. 

As mentioned, this luxurious condo and residence comes with access to all the exceptional amenities the 1 Hotel has to offer.

552 Wellington Street West Toronto

The condo building was built and designed by Peter Freed. 

This includes lounging poolside at Harriet's, working out at The Field House and dinners at Casa Madera.

552 Wellington Street West Toronto

The stylish interior of the 1 Hotel.

Every day can feel like you're on a luxury vacation when you live here. 

552 Wellington Street West Toronto

The den with a walk-out to the balcony. 

The condo is listed for $2,999,000 – a near $600,000 price drop from its first listing price of $3,500,000 in 2020

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
