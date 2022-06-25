Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
25 Berryman Street Toronto

This $5.5 million Toronto home has a celebrity-worthy backyard

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

When a home with a heritage exterior is hiding a stunning modern interior beyond its facade, you can bet it's going to be an interesting dwelling.

25 Berryman Street is one of those classic Victorian heritage properties with lacy gable trim and decorative inlaid brick, offering up a gem of the 1800s. 

But behind its historic facade, is a contemporary and luxurious four-bedroom, four-bathroom home. 

25 Berryman Street Toronto

The front of the semi-detached home. 

"From the street it looks like a modest Victorian house, [but] when you go inside the house just keeps on going. There is close to 3,700-square-feet of living space. [It's] enough for a full gym," realtor Linda Chu told blogTO. 

25 Berryman Street Toronto

The living room. 

When you enter the home you're greeted by a modern living room with a tiled gas fireplace and an rich walnut wood-accent wall. 

25 Berryman Street Toronto

The open concept main floor. 

The main floor is open concept and bright, and Chu adds it's great for entertaining. 

25 Berryman Street Toronto

The kitchen features integrated appliances and a Miele coffee machine. 

"The open concept kitchen with two islands is perfect for today's lifestyle, for large family gatherings, or parties," she said. 

25 Berryman Street Toronto

The dining room. 

The dining room is off the kitchen and features a built-in sideboard as well as gorgeous arched French doors that lead out into the garden. 

25 Berryman Street Toronto

A bedroom. 

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms that have plenty of storage. 

25 Berryman Street Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom with a freestanding soaker tub. 

The primary bedroom has a double wall of closets and an ensuite bathroom with a view of the three-storey light well. 

25 Berryman Street Toronto

A family room. 

There's an office space and a family room on the third floor, which could be converted back into bedrooms.

25 Berryman Street Toronto

The gym. 

Additionally, there's a full gym in the basement and a catering room that could be turned into a fifth bedroom if desired. 

25 Berryman Street Toronto

The backyard with a gas firepit. 

And as spectacular as the interior of the home is, the back garden is next level. 

25 Berryman Street Toronto

The pergola that adds shade to the outdoor dining area. 

"In the middle of the city in Yorkville, you have a private sunny south-facing sanctuary with a stone counter with a BBQ inlayed into it," 

25 Berryman Street Toronto

The deck is made with IPE wood and granite stone. 

The oasis comes complete with lush landscpaing, a pergola, and a seating area with a firepit. 

25 Berryman St. Toronto

A home office. 

The home is also very conveniently located. 

25 Berryman St. Toronto

The foyer and living room. 

"You can walk to everything Yorkville has to offer," said Chu. "From dining at Boulud in the Four Seasons to flower shops at Avenue and Davenport, to the Bloor Street designer shops and the ROM."

25 Berryman Street Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The home is currently listed for $5,450,000.

Photos by

Rob Howloka for Birdhouse Media
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

The Rose Apothecary building from Schitt's Creek is up for sale for $2.35 million

This $5.5 million Toronto home has a celebrity-worthy backyard

Developer wants to plop 33 new levels on top of a Toronto office tower

Toronto is getting a condo building with an exterior made out of recycled junk

Ontario home sales continue major fall as housing market turns

Toronto just protected 225 buildings from redevelopment along a prominent street

This $2.5 million hard loft in Toronto has a spiral staircase in a coveted factory conversion

This $3 million Toronto home with a view kept its Victorian-era charm