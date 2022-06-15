This $4 million Toronto home is a mid-century masterpiece

While not authentically mid-century, 15 Evergreen Gardens is an architectural masterpiece that does the style justice.

The home has a stunning abundance of space and light and all the hallmarks of mid-century design.

Throughout the home you'll notice clean lines, natural materials, and a fusion of indoor and outdoor living.

When you first enter the home you're greeted by an expansive, free-flowing layout with soaring ceilings.

"The design incorporates contrasting colours and textures that add a rich and sophisticated aesthetic to the living space," noted realtor Cailey Heaps in the listing.

The kitchen and dining area are open concept, making the home ideal for entertaining.

The kitchen, while narrow, also boasts large windows, which provide an abundance of natural light, and a walk-out seamlessly integrates the indoor and outdoor spaces.

The living room is cozy with a stone-clad wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelves, and room for a piano.

The home even has an oh-so-cool sunken family room, which is a classic mid-century feature. The skylights bring in that natural light to create a stunning space.

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms – the home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

On the second level there are three bedrooms all with light hardwood floors, large windows, a dedicated workspace with a desk, and ample built-in closet space.

The third storey of the home is where the primary bedroom is, complete with a walk-in closet and ensuite.

The primary bedroom's bathroom has some of the best light thanks to the skylight and is complete with limestone flooring, a custom vanity, a soaker tub, and a large walk-in shower with a mosaic tile.

There's also a den on this level of the home which is currently a home office/yoga studio.

As for outdoor space there's a large backyard that Heaps notes has the potential for a pool.

"It is a beautiful backdrop for everyday living and entertaining,"said Heaps.

The home is listed for $4,195,000.