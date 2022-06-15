Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
15 Evergreen Gdns Toronto

This $4 million Toronto home is a mid-century masterpiece

While not authentically mid-century, 15 Evergreen Gardens is an architectural masterpiece that does the style justice.

The home has a stunning abundance of space and light and all the hallmarks of mid-century design. 

Throughout the home you'll notice clean lines, natural materials, and a fusion of indoor and outdoor living. 

15 Evergreen Gdns Toronto

The open concept living room and family room stand separated by a unique partition wall. One side showcases an art display and the other functions as a media wall for the family room.

When you first enter the home you're greeted by an expansive, free-flowing layout with soaring ceilings.

15 Evergreen Gdns Toronto

There's over 3,500-square-feet of living space. 

"The design incorporates contrasting colours and textures that add a rich and sophisticated aesthetic to the living space," noted realtor Cailey Heaps in the listing.

15 Evergreen Gdns Toronto

The open concept kitchen and dining area perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with family.

The kitchen and dining area are open concept, making the home ideal for entertaining. 

15 Evergreen Gdns Toronto

The chef’s kitchen features expansive marble counters, slate floors, bespoke cabinetry, and professional-grade Miele, Dacor, Viking, and Bertazzoni appliances.

The kitchen, while narrow, also boasts large windows, which provide an abundance of natural light, and a walk-out seamlessly integrates the indoor and outdoor spaces.

15 Evergreen Gdns Toronto

15 Evergreen Gardens is only a short drive from the downtown core, within walking distance to the Moore Park Ravine and Beltline Trail, surrounded by some of the city’s best green spaces.

The living room is cozy with a stone-clad wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelves, and room for a piano.

15 Evergreen Gdns Toronto

The family room is the perfect space for entertaining.

The home even has an oh-so-cool sunken family room, which is a classic mid-century feature. The skylights bring in that natural light to create a stunning space. 

15 Evergreen Gdns Toronto

A bedroom. 

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms – the home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. 

15 Evergreen Gdns Toronto

Another bedroom. 

On the second level there are three bedrooms all with light hardwood floors, large windows, a dedicated workspace with a desk, and ample built-in closet space.

15 Evergreen Gdns Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The third storey of the home is where the primary bedroom is, complete with a walk-in closet and ensuite. 

15 Evergreen Gdns Toronto

The primary ensuite. 

The primary bedroom's bathroom has some of the best light thanks to the skylight and is complete with limestone flooring, a custom vanity, a soaker tub, and a large walk-in shower with a mosaic tile.

15 Evergreen Gdns Toronto

A den.

There's also a den on this level of the home which is currently a home office/yoga studio. 

15 Evergreen Gdns Toronto

The backyard. 

As for outdoor space there's a large backyard that Heaps notes has the potential for a pool.

15 Evergreen Gdns Toronto

An office off the family room. 

"It is a beautiful backdrop for everyday living and entertaining,"said Heaps. 

15 Evergreen Gdns Toronto

The stunning natural light. 

The home is listed for $4,195,000.

Photos by

Heaps Estrin Real Estate Team

