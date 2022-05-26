Beautiful condo tower set to replace a tired old block of Toronto homes

It's out with the old and in with the new, as a plan is in the works to tear down two tiny homes and a low-rise apartment building in East York and replace them with a high-rise condo development.

A late-April development application could bring about the end of the trio of small buildings at 16-26 Cosburn Avenue, with a plan from KingSett Capital proposing to bring a BDP Quadrangle-designed presence to the block between Broadview and Logan avenues.

The site is currently home to a pair of tiny houses flanking a three-storey rental apartment building, proposed to be torn down to make way for a 27-storey tower containing just over 20,000 square metres of residential space.

A six-storey podium's standout feature will be a large central section containing three double-height floors housing lobby and indoor residential amenity spaces, framed by wings clad in brick to match the established feel of the neighbourhood. Additional outdoor amenity space is proposed atop the podium roof.

The 272 units within the podium and tower — proposed almost entirely as condos — are planned in a breakdown of 54 studios, 106 one-bedrooms, 84 two-bedrooms, and 28 three-bedroom units. Three of the units would be rentals replacing existing ones within the buildings proposed for demolition, as per the City's rental replacement policy.

It may look like a massive density increase over what exists today, but the surrounding blocks are already home to several high-rises, including a 22-storey apartment tower directly across the street from the proposal site.

The loss of comparatively affordable rental units will likely be lamented by some housing advocates, though residents of the new tower and surrounding community would gain a new proposed public park and private-owned public space wrapping around the south side and west sides of the site.

It's been designed to function as an "outdoor living room" that will offer outdoor social and recreation space for all ages.

The application is currently pending review by Toronto planning staff.