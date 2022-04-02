This hidden 1800s home in Toronto combines the best of old and new

It wasn't until the late 19th century that Toronto started to embrace Victorian architecture.

Before, Georgian-style homes dominated the city. You'll see the rigid symmetrical buildings with red and brown brick all over Toronto – especially in the wealthy neighbourhoods like Rosedale.

But then, Torontonians decided to get a little more creative with their homes.

In fact, in the Annex where this gem of a home is located, they developed their own unique style of Victorian houses.

It was called the “Annex Style House.”

"This style contained a variety of diverse and eclectic elements borrowed from many different styles. Most distinctively, these houses are built of a mix of brick and sandstone, turrets, domes, and decorative ornamentation," writes reporter Jaya Kumar in the Toronto Guardian.

Listed for $3,200,000, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom 1880s Victorian home has many of those historic characteristics that have become so well known in Victorian architecture.

You'll notice elements such stained glass windows, original oak flooring with decorative inlay in living and dining room, wood-burning fireplaces, and of course the distinct red brick facade.

But don't fret, you don't have to deal with Victorian plumbing or electrical.

"This house received a beautiful restoration in 2019/2020, opening up the back of the house with a new kitchen, powder room and glass window wall to showcase the lush back gardens," realtor Amy Williamson told blogTO.

The main floor is a stunning combination of modern and heritage features.

This is especially noticeable in the kitchen which has a very industrial-like vibe to it, but the original floors add that sense of warmth and history.

The home is actually a triplex, with an a third floor unit as well as a basement suite.

The main apartment spans the first and second level of the home.

On the ground floor you have large principal rooms with soaring ceilings and lots of natural light.

While on the second level you have three-bedrooms and a bathroom, which surprisingly didn't get renovated.

The third floor is its own separate apartment.

"The owners also improved the third floor to make it a high functioning rental suite, beautiful hardwood floors, new kitchen and bath," added Williamson.

As for outdoor space, the third floor unit also has a west-facing terrace and a "tree house" balcony on the east side that also has a view of the CN Tower.

The main floor has a zen like garden that makes you forget you're in the middle of Toronto.

And the iron stairs add a New York City vibe to the whole building.

The basement unit is honestly better than most lower level rental units I've seen in this city.

And if you wanted to squeeze out some more rental income there's always the garage.

"The two-car cinder block garage can also be converted into a laneway house," noted Williamson.

The only thing this home is missing seems to be closet space, probably because people didn't have that many clothes back in the 1800s.

But if you have a capsule wardrobe you'll probably be fine.