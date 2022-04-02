Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

This hidden 1800s home in Toronto combines the best of old and new

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

It wasn't until the late 19th century that Toronto started to embrace Victorian architecture. 

Before, Georgian-style homes dominated the city. You'll see the rigid symmetrical buildings with red and brown brick all over Toronto – especially in the wealthy neighbourhoods like Rosedale.

But then, Torontonians decided to get a little more creative with their homes. 460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

The main floor living room. 

In fact, in the Annex where this gem of a home is located, they developed their own unique style of Victorian houses.

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

The original wood floors are a work of art. 

It was called the “Annex Style House.”

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

There are two wood-burning fireplaces in the home. 

"This style contained a variety of diverse and eclectic elements borrowed from many different styles. Most distinctively, these houses are built of a mix of brick and sandstone, turrets, domes, and decorative ornamentation," writes reporter Jaya Kumar in the Toronto Guardian

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom comes complete with a fireplace. 

Listed for $3,200,000, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom 1880s Victorian home has many of those historic characteristics that have become so well known in Victorian architecture. 

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

A view from the dining room. 

You'll notice elements such stained glass windows, original oak flooring with decorative inlay in living and dining room, wood-burning fireplaces, and of course the distinct red brick facade. 

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

The newly renovated bathroom on the third floor. 

But don't fret, you don't have to deal with Victorian plumbing or electrical. 

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

The kitchen leading to the back garden. 

"This house received a beautiful restoration in 2019/2020, opening up the back of the house with a new kitchen, powder room and glass window wall to showcase the lush back gardens," realtor Amy Williamson told blogTO. 

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

The owners opened up the house to make it airy. 

The main floor is a stunning combination of modern and heritage features. 

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

The renovated kitchen with a bar fridge. 

This is especially noticeable in the kitchen which has a very industrial-like vibe to it, but the original floors add that sense of warmth and history.  

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

All new storm windows were installed on the exterior of the house. 

The home is actually a triplex, with an a third floor unit as well as a basement suite. 

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

A second bedroom on the second floor. 

The main apartment spans the first and second level of the home. 

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

The dining room. 

On the ground floor you have large principal rooms with soaring ceilings and lots of natural light. 

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

The primary bathroom on the second floor. 

While on the second level you have three-bedrooms and a bathroom, which surprisingly didn't get renovated.  

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

The third floor unit. 

The third floor is its own separate apartment. 

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

The kitchen and dining area on the third floor. 

"The owners also improved the third floor to make it a high functioning rental suite, beautiful hardwood floors, new kitchen and bath," added Williamson.

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

The balcony off the third unit. 

As for outdoor space, the third floor unit also has a west-facing terrace and a "tree house" balcony on the east side that also has a view of the CN Tower. 

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

The lush back garden. 

The main floor has a zen like garden that makes you forget you're in the middle of Toronto. 

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

The deck off the main floor. 

And the iron stairs add a New York City vibe to the whole building. 

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

The lower unit kitchen. 

The basement unit is honestly better than most lower level rental units I've seen in this city.  

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

The bedroom in the basement apartment. 

And if you wanted to squeeze out some more rental income there's always the garage. 

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

The third floor bedroom. 

"The two-car cinder block garage can also be converted into a laneway house," noted Williamson. 

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

The floor to ceiling windows let in tons of natural light. 

The only thing this home is missing seems to be closet space, probably because people didn't have that many clothes back in the 1800s.

460 Euclide Avenue Toronto

A new wood stove was added to the middle bedroom on the second floor. 

 But if you have a capsule wardrobe you'll probably be fine. 

Photos by

Property Pandas

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This hidden 1800s home in Toronto combines the best of old and new

Toronto short-term rental advertisement using a popular meme has people furious

This Toronto houseboat might be the best real estate deal out there

Cottage prices surge in Ontario but many are still cheaper than Toronto condos

Toronto's glittering Frank Gehry condo skyscrapers are now one step closer to reality

This $4 million Toronto heritage home delivers nostalgia from 19th-century Paris

People are seriously hating Doug Ford's new plan to make homes 'affordable' in Ontario

Eight sky-scraping towers proposed to rise next to Toronto subway station