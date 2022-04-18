Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
175 Jones Ave. Toronto

This Toronto church-conversion condo is unbelievably under $800K

While lust might be a sin, it's hard not to lust after the St. Leslieville Church Lofts.

Once the St. Clement's Church, the original and sacred structure dates back to 1913, but thanks to deCargani Developments Inc. and Open Architects, the condos are now deserving of devotion.

The distinctive Gothic Revival exterior elements were preserved, such as the lancet windows, while the industrial conversion brings that true hard loft feel to the units. 

175 Jones Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

Now, usually you have to pray to the Lord in order to afford a two-bedroom condo in a church conversion, however, 3-175 Jones Ave. is listed for only $799,000, which is almost $400K cheaper than when it first came on the market.

175 Jones Ave. Toronto

The family room. 

The unit boasts two bedrooms plus a den, two bathrooms and two storeys of living space. 

175 Jones Ave. Toronto

A little desk nook in the living room makes the perfect work from home space. 

There's exposed brick walls, a salvaged church chandelier, and hardwood floors.

175 Jones Ave. Toronto

The open concept main floor. 

On the upper-level is the open concept kitchen, living and dining area. 

175 Jones Ave. Toronto

The kitchen with a gas range and stainless steel appliances. 

The kitchen is sleek and modern with a marble backsplash. 

175 Jones Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

On the second level is the large family room and the bedrooms.  

175 Jones Ave. Toronto

The walk-in closet off the primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms aren't the largest but the primary bedroom has a massive walk-in closet that can fit more clothes than you probably own. 

175 Jones Ave. Toronto

Where you can store your wine. 

The condo also comes with a parking spot, a storage locker and a private wine cellar in a temperature controlled room. 

175 Jones Ave. Toronto

The in-unit washer and dryer. 

As for maintenance fees, they're remarkably reasonable at $447.55 a month. 

175 Jones Ave. Toronto

The primary bathroom, which is accessed through the walk-in closet. 

But there are some downsides to this almost too good to be true condo.

175 Jones Ave. Toronto

A view of the lower level of the apartment. 

It's worth mentioning that a large porition of the unit is below ground.

175 Jones Ave. Toronto

The second bedroom with exposed brick. 

But it's just the bedrooms and family room and who needs full daylight during a Netflix binge anyway?

175 Jones Ave. Toronto

The laneway where the owners have a little outdoor eating space. 

Also, there's limited outdoor space, although the listing mentions the owners use the laneway and courtyard for outdoor sitting.

175 Jones Ave. Toronto

The condo also has a party room exclusive for residents, bike storage, and is a just a short walk to best of Leslieville.

But those seem like trivial cons to this otherwise perfect 1,250-square-foot apartment, especially now that it's more reasonably priced. 

Photos by

soldbyshane.com

