This Toronto church-conversion condo is unbelievably under $800K

While lust might be a sin, it's hard not to lust after the St. Leslieville Church Lofts.

Once the St. Clement's Church, the original and sacred structure dates back to 1913, but thanks to deCargani Developments Inc. and Open Architects, the condos are now deserving of devotion.

The distinctive Gothic Revival exterior elements were preserved, such as the lancet windows, while the industrial conversion brings that true hard loft feel to the units.

Now, usually you have to pray to the Lord in order to afford a two-bedroom condo in a church conversion, however, 3-175 Jones Ave. is listed for only $799,000, which is almost $400K cheaper than when it first came on the market.

The unit boasts two bedrooms plus a den, two bathrooms and two storeys of living space.

There's exposed brick walls, a salvaged church chandelier, and hardwood floors.

On the upper-level is the open concept kitchen, living and dining area.

The kitchen is sleek and modern with a marble backsplash.

On the second level is the large family room and the bedrooms.

The bedrooms aren't the largest but the primary bedroom has a massive walk-in closet that can fit more clothes than you probably own.

The condo also comes with a parking spot, a storage locker and a private wine cellar in a temperature controlled room.

As for maintenance fees, they're remarkably reasonable at $447.55 a month.

But there are some downsides to this almost too good to be true condo.

It's worth mentioning that a large porition of the unit is below ground.

But it's just the bedrooms and family room and who needs full daylight during a Netflix binge anyway?

Also, there's limited outdoor space, although the listing mentions the owners use the laneway and courtyard for outdoor sitting.

But those seem like trivial cons to this otherwise perfect 1,250-square-foot apartment, especially now that it's more reasonably priced.