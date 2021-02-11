Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 11 hours ago

175 jones ave

A basement apartment in Toronto is selling for $1.1 million

Normally people in Toronto do anything and everything to avoid living in a basement apartment. 

It's that necessary evil of your first student apartment, because it's all you can afford to rent.

But when it comes time to actually owning property, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who is actively seeking to live below ground. 

And yet, a basement apartment in this heritage church conversion in South Riverdale is on the market for $1.1 million, or more precisely $1,099,999. 175 jones ave

Church conversions are cool, and this one does definitely puts most basement apartments out there to shame.

175 jones aveIts features include an original restored church chandelier...

175 jones ave...and exposed brick walls.

175 jones aveThis two bed, two bath unit boasts over 1,200 square feet of living space.

175 jones aveIt would make for a cosy work-from-home setup.

175 jones aveThere's a massive walk-in closet and a new kitchen with a marble backsplash. 

175 jones aveThe apartment also comes with a parking spot, storage locker and a temperature-controlled wine locker. So, sure it's a basement, but it's a classy basement!

175 jones aveStill, $1.1 million seems a bit much for a place where only half the window is above ground. 

