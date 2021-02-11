A basement apartment in Toronto is selling for $1.1 million

Normally people in Toronto do anything and everything to avoid living in a basement apartment.

It's that necessary evil of your first student apartment, because it's all you can afford to rent.

But when it comes time to actually owning property, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who is actively seeking to live below ground.

And yet, a basement apartment in this heritage church conversion in South Riverdale is on the market for $1.1 million, or more precisely $1,099,999.

Church conversions are cool, and this one does definitely puts most basement apartments out there to shame.

Its features include an original restored church chandelier...

...and exposed brick walls.

This two bed, two bath unit boasts over 1,200 square feet of living space.

It would make for a cosy work-from-home setup.

There's a massive walk-in closet and a new kitchen with a marble backsplash.

The apartment also comes with a parking spot, storage locker and a temperature-controlled wine locker. So, sure it's a basement, but it's a classy basement!

Still, $1.1 million seems a bit much for a place where only half the window is above ground.