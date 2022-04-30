This funky $4.5 million Toronto triplex is a beach lover's dream

If you live in middle of the city sometimes you forget that Toronto is indeed a city with a water front. Or maybe you just haven't seen the lake in a while because the weather was especially grim this winter.

But if you lived in this house you'd never forget we actually have beaches in this city and the delightful (sometimes gross) Lake Ontario.

Located directly across from Balmy Beach is 110 Hubbard Blvd.

Listed for $4,500,000, the legal triplex boasts 10-bedrooms, five bathrooms and four storeys of stunning lake views.

"The owners bought it in 1983 and lived there until recently. The main floor and basement have always been rented out and the garage suite was created for their son," realtor Amanda Beecham told blogTO.

The home has definitely seen better days and the interiors are super dated.

But the bones are good and the location is even better.

Seriously, you could throw a football into the lake that's how close you are to the beach.

But this prime location means the home might not stay a cozy triplex for long.

"It’s [...] ready to be converted to a single family home," said Beecham, who went on to offer other alternatives for the large 53-by-69-foot lot with seven parking space.

"This property could have five units for income [or] the property would fit several town-homes should the home come down or the garage area could potentially be severed as well."

And while this home may very well become a row of townhouses, I kinda hope it stays a triplex.

The home is unique and Toronto already has a shortage of affordable rental housing.

Also there's just a severe lack of rental apartments that aren't just glass boxes in the sky.

And just because my rental apartment view sucks doesn't mean someone else doesn't deserve to have a cool apartment with a dope view of the lake every day.