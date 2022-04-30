Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
110 Hubbard Blvd Toronto

This funky $4.5 million Toronto triplex is a beach lover's dream

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you live in middle of the city sometimes you forget that Toronto is indeed a city with a water front. Or maybe you just haven't seen the lake in a while because the weather was especially grim this winter. 

But if you lived in this house you'd never forget we actually have beaches in this city and the delightful (sometimes gross) Lake Ontario. 

Located directly across from Balmy Beach is 110 Hubbard Blvd. 

110 Hubbard Blvd Toronto

A sun room overlooking the lake. 

Listed for $4,500,000, the legal triplex boasts 10-bedrooms, five bathrooms and four storeys of stunning lake views. 

110 Hubbard Blvd Toronto

A fireplace in the living room of one of the units. 

"The owners bought it in 1983 and lived there until recently. The main floor and basement have always been rented out and the garage suite was created for their son," realtor Amanda Beecham told blogTO. 

110 Hubbard Blvd Toronto

The view from the living room. 

The home has definitely seen better days and the interiors are super dated.

110 Hubbard Blvd Toronto

A kitchen with a walk-out to a deck. 

But the bones are good and the location is even better. 

110 Hubbard Blvd Toronto

Balmy Beach is in your front yard. 

Seriously, you could throw a football into the lake that's how close you are to the beach. 

110 Hubbard Blvd Toronto

The top floor unit. 

But this prime location means the home might not stay a cozy triplex for long. 

110 Hubbard Blvd Toronto

The home gets plenty of natural light. 

"It’s [...] ready to be converted to a single family home," said Beecham, who went on to offer other alternatives for the large 53-by-69-foot lot with seven parking space. 

110 Hubbard Blvd Toronto

The detached garage with a garage suite. 

"This property could have five units for income [or] the property would fit several town-homes should the home come down or the garage area could potentially be severed as well."

110 Hubbard Blvd Toronto

The kitchen in the garage suite. 

And while this home may very well become a row of townhouses, I kinda hope it stays a triplex.

110 Hubbard Blvd Toronto

The home is a corner lot but has a yard area and plenty of under deck storage. 

The home is unique and Toronto already has a shortage of affordable rental housing.

110 Hubbard Blvd Toronto

The top floor unit. 

Also there's just a severe lack of rental apartments that aren't just glass boxes in the sky. 

110 Hubbard Blvd Toronto

Lake Ontario. 

And just because my rental apartment view sucks doesn't mean someone else doesn't deserve to have a cool apartment with a dope view of the lake every day. 

Photos by

Amazing Photo Video

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This funky $4.5 million Toronto triplex is a beach lover's dream

Cineplex's head office is the latest target for Toronto condo developers

A Toronto condo recently sold for $16 million and this is what it looks like

This $5 million Mississauga mansion is way more than meets the eye

Car dealerships north of Toronto to be replaced by 18-building megacomplex

Toronto rental prices climb 10% and now cost an average of almost $2,200

This $8 million Toronto home comes with its own putting green

Ontario's red hot housing market might actually cool off in 2022