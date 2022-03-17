Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
81 Gough Ave. Toronto

This Toronto house sold for more than $1 million over asking

Just a few years ago, this home was a rundown four-bedroom house that had been in the same family for over 60 years. 

It sold for $1.2 million back in 2019, which was $300,000 over asking.

Since then, 81 Gough Ave. underwent a complete transformation and was listed for $2,999,900 on March 1, 2022. 81 Gough Ave. Toronto

The family room on the third floor of the main house. 

Designed by architect Peter Higgins, this custom home is actually three homes in one. 

81 Gough Ave. Toronto

The dining room in the main house. 

As a case study in high-density urban living, the single-family lot combines three totally separate living spaces, including a 3-storey, 3,000-square-foot four-bedroom family home, a 900-square-foot two-bedroom basement apartment and a two-bedroom 800-square-foot laneway house

81 Gough Ave. Toronto

An office space that could be an additional bedroom. 

According to realtor Adam Brind, this property could collect over $55,000 in annual income if you decided to rent it out. 

81 Gough Ave. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The main house is luxurious with a thoughtful design and minimal palette. 

81 Gough Ave. Toronto

The butler's pantry connects the kitchen and dining room.

It has 10-foot ceilings, plenty of natural light, custom millwork and polished concrete floors. 

81 Gough Ave. Toronto

The kitchen in the main house. 

The kitchen is top of the line with a butler's pantry.

81 Gough Ave. Toronto

The living room is open concept with the kitchen making it great for entertaining.  

The living room is cozy with a designer fireplace and walks out to the backyard.  

81 Gough Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms are spacious and have a Scandinavian hygge feel to them. 

81 Gough Ave. Toronto

An exterior view of the laneway house. 

The laneway house has an industrial vibe thanks to the metal siding and roof.

81 Gough Ave. Toronto

The rooftop terrace. 

The property also offers multiple outdoor living spaces, including a private rooftop terrace, as well as an extra heated private patio.

81 Gough Ave. Toronto

The backyard with the heated covered patio. 

And while the garden is currently under several feet of snow, the listing notes it's been landscaped with perennial gardens.

81 Gough Ave. Toronto

A bedroom. 

So it's almost no surprise that on March 9, 81 Gough Ave. sold for $4,170,007 – a whopping $1,170,107 over asking!

81 Gough Ave. Toronto

The living, dining and kitchen area in the laneway house. 

Was it undervalued to create a bidding war? Possibly.

81 Gough Ave. Toronto

The kitchen and living room in the basement apartment. 

HouseSigma, which uses artificial intelligence to estimate home values, estimated 81 Gough Ave. to be worth $3.9 million. 

81 Gough Ave. Toronto

The back of the lanewayhouse andwith the garage. 

So while the sold price might be slightly less impressive than originally thought, that doesn't make the property any less spectacular. 

