This Toronto house sold for more than $1 million over asking

Just a few years ago, this home was a rundown four-bedroom house that had been in the same family for over 60 years.

It sold for $1.2 million back in 2019, which was $300,000 over asking.

Since then, 81 Gough Ave. underwent a complete transformation and was listed for $2,999,900 on March 1, 2022.

Designed by architect Peter Higgins, this custom home is actually three homes in one.

As a case study in high-density urban living, the single-family lot combines three totally separate living spaces, including a 3-storey, 3,000-square-foot four-bedroom family home, a 900-square-foot two-bedroom basement apartment and a two-bedroom 800-square-foot laneway house.

According to realtor Adam Brind, this property could collect over $55,000 in annual income if you decided to rent it out.

The main house is luxurious with a thoughtful design and minimal palette.

It has 10-foot ceilings, plenty of natural light, custom millwork and polished concrete floors.

The kitchen is top of the line with a butler's pantry.

The living room is cozy with a designer fireplace and walks out to the backyard.

The bedrooms are spacious and have a Scandinavian hygge feel to them.

The laneway house has an industrial vibe thanks to the metal siding and roof.

The property also offers multiple outdoor living spaces, including a private rooftop terrace, as well as an extra heated private patio.

And while the garden is currently under several feet of snow, the listing notes it's been landscaped with perennial gardens.

So it's almost no surprise that on March 9, 81 Gough Ave. sold for $4,170,007 – a whopping $1,170,107 over asking!

Was it undervalued to create a bidding war? Possibly.

HouseSigma, which uses artificial intelligence to estimate home values, estimated 81 Gough Ave. to be worth $3.9 million.

So while the sold price might be slightly less impressive than originally thought, that doesn't make the property any less spectacular.