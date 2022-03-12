Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
65 Imperial Street Toronto

This Toronto home sold for more than $1 million over asking in under a week

While the Toronto real estate market is known to move quickly, and homes frequently sell for over asking they usually don't go for $1.2 million over asking in under a week. 

But that's exactly what happened with 65 Imperial Street.

It was originally listed for $3,995,000 on March 2 and by March 8 it sold for $5,200,000

65 Imperial Street Toronto

The formal living room is large enough to fit a grand piano. 

And once you look at the home you start to understand why. 

65 Imperial Street Toronto

An additional bedroom in the basement has been turned into an office. 

"The house had such a special feel - you could just tell that the current owners loved it!" realtor Cailey Heaps told blogTO.

65 Imperial Street Toronto

The primary ensuite. 

"The way the house was situated on the lot, also allowed for a very gracious centre-hall plan that was flooded with light. It was sited in a way that there was only really one neighbour, so it had quite a commanding presence, and the layout and interior design was spectacular."

65 Imperial Street Toronto

The breakfast nook with built-in seating. 

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home boasts 4,500 square-feet of luxury living space that is perfect for entertaining and living. 

65 Imperial Street Toronto

The open concept dining and living room. 

The main level has large principal rooms with plenty of natural light. 

65 Imperial Street Toronto

The kitchen with marble counters. 

The kitchen is chef-inspired with a rustic island and professional-grade appliances. 

65 Imperial Street Toronto

The family room with a walk-out to the back deck. 

It also has an open concept layout with the breakfast area and family room, which has a cozy fireplace. 

65 Imperial Street Toronto

A bedroom. 

The second level of the home has the bedrooms. 

65 Imperial Street Toronto

The primary bedroom also has views of the streetscape below. 

The primary bedroom is complete with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, an impressive walk-in dressing room, and, of course, a spa-like ensuite. 

65 Imperial Street Toronto

One of the bedrooms with an ensuite bathroom. 

The other bedrooms are a good size, with lots of closet space. 

65 Imperial Street Toronto

The basement recreation room. 

There's more room in the basement with two-extra bedrooms and enough space for a bar, ping-pong table and a comfy media area. 

65 Imperial Street Toronto

The backyard deck. 

As for outdoor space there's a big deck with a pergola and built-in seating. 

65 Imperial Street Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

65 Imperial Street is also in a great location. It's close to all the shops and restaurants on Younge Street, as well as transit and green space at Oriole Park. 

65 Imperial Street Toronto

The primary bedroom dressing room. 

"This stellar property offers a unique opportunity to own a truly one of- a-kind home in one of Toronto’s most sought-after neighbourhoods," added Heaps. 

65 Imperial Street Toronto

The home also has a detached two-car garage. 

And it seems like the new owners understood that well enough to pay an extra $1,205,000 to get that opporunity. 

Photos by Mitch Fain and Michael Peart for The Print Market

