This Toronto home sold for more than $1 million over asking in under a week

While the Toronto real estate market is known to move quickly, and homes frequently sell for over asking they usually don't go for $1.2 million over asking in under a week.

But that's exactly what happened with 65 Imperial Street.

It was originally listed for $3,995,000 on March 2 and by March 8 it sold for $5,200,000.

And once you look at the home you start to understand why.

"The house had such a special feel - you could just tell that the current owners loved it!" realtor Cailey Heaps told blogTO.

"The way the house was situated on the lot, also allowed for a very gracious centre-hall plan that was flooded with light. It was sited in a way that there was only really one neighbour, so it had quite a commanding presence, and the layout and interior design was spectacular."

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home boasts 4,500 square-feet of luxury living space that is perfect for entertaining and living.

The main level has large principal rooms with plenty of natural light.

The kitchen is chef-inspired with a rustic island and professional-grade appliances.

It also has an open concept layout with the breakfast area and family room, which has a cozy fireplace.

The second level of the home has the bedrooms.

The primary bedroom is complete with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, an impressive walk-in dressing room, and, of course, a spa-like ensuite.

The other bedrooms are a good size, with lots of closet space.

There's more room in the basement with two-extra bedrooms and enough space for a bar, ping-pong table and a comfy media area.

As for outdoor space there's a big deck with a pergola and built-in seating.

65 Imperial Street is also in a great location. It's close to all the shops and restaurants on Younge Street, as well as transit and green space at Oriole Park.

"This stellar property offers a unique opportunity to own a truly one of- a-kind home in one of Toronto’s most sought-after neighbourhoods," added Heaps.

And it seems like the new owners understood that well enough to pay an extra $1,205,000 to get that opporunity.