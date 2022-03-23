Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 36 minutes ago
221 roxton road

This is what will replace an old derelict building in Toronto

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 36 minutes ago
A derelict building that looks like it is on the verge of falling into a major Toronto street will soon be torn down and replaced with a shiny new condo.

The building at 221 Roxton Road, the corner of College Street and Roxton Road, has raised concerns for several years in the Little Italy neighbourhood.

It was abandoned more than 15 years ago and since then it has fallen into disrepair with residents calling it an "eyesore" that stinks of sewage.

221 roxton road

People refer to this abandoned building at 221 Roxton Road as an "eyesore."  Photo by Karen Longwell.

While it seems precarious, the City of Toronto says a registered professional engineer assessed the structure and deemed it safe.

A proposal to demolish and rebuild back in 2008 never got off the ground. A proposal submitted in 2020, for a mixed-use building with a commercial unit and three residential units, was deferred by the City of Toronto until they received site plans.

221 roxton road

The new building planned is a six-storey with retail and residential units.  Rendering via Land Services Group

Residents expressed concern about the height of the building and lack of sufficient space for bike parking and garbage bins around the new development.

But plans for the property are coming together, according to Land Services Group which is managing the development.

The renderings show a modern, boxy building replacing the crumbling brick structure. The plans are still for a mid-rise, six-storey, mixed-use building. The ground floor and basement would be a retail space.

221 roxton road

The plans show a modern building replacing the old brick structure. Rendering via Land Services Group

The Rox Condominiums on the upper floors would consist of 17 units, a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units spread over five floors.

The project still needs approvals from the City of Toronto so it could be several years before the building is complete.

Lead photo by

Rendering via Land Services Group

