89 Lynvalley Crescent Toronto

This $1.4 million Toronto home looks like it was built upside down

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
For those who don't want a stereotypical home this place turns things on its head – almost literally as the second storey of the home is larger than the main floor giving it the appearance of being built backwards.  

According to the architect Reza Aliabadi, the home was actually inspired by Josef Albers "Homage to the Square"

"The house [was] designed for a boutique developer. Built with a modest budget, in its paradoxical behaviour, it both adapts to and resists against the existing conditions, performing very restricted yet radical transformation on the existing space and the neighbourhood," they wrote in an Instagram post.

89 Lynvalley Cres. Toronto

The kitchen has a built-in wall oven, microwave, an induction cooktop and dishwasher. 

Listed for $1,399,000, 89 Lynvalley Crescent was a pilot project for the owners. 

89 Lynvalley Crescent Toronto

A view from the foyer. 

Realtor Stephanie Toufexi told blogTO that the owners prioritized design when building their infill home. 

89 Lynvalley Crescent Toronto

The home is a modernist design. 

They worked with Atelier RZLBD, a boutique architecture and art practice in Toronto, as well as engineering firm TEG Structures and construction company Maxamin Homes

89 Lynvalley Crescent Toronto

The living room.

The result is a beautiful, light-filled home that is entirely one-of-a-kind. 

89 Lynvalley Cres. Toronto

The office space. 

And it's especially impressive that they completed the project during lockdowns where they had to persevere through all the supply chain interruptions.

89 Lynvalley Crescent Toronto

Another bedroom with an ensuite. 

"89 Lynvalley has so many unique architectural aspects that make living in this home so pleasurable," said Toufexi.

89 Lynvalley Crescent Toronto

The over-sized skylight that brings light from the top floor to the basement. 

"For example, once you get to the lower level of the home, the design allows natural light to filter from the second story over-sized skylight all the way into the lower level!"

89 Lynvalley Crescent Toronto

A light filled bedroom. 

The home has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and 1,725 square-feet of indoor living space. 

89 Lynvalley Crescent Toronto

The kitchen with a Kstone Quartz Panda Island that functions both as a prep space and dining area. 

The home makes excellent use of the compact space, especially in the kitchen with the integrated appliances and a whole wall of storage. 

89 Lynvalley Crescent Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite. 

But despite the restrictions placed on the architect, there's no shortage of luxurious space. 

89 Lynvalley Crescent Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

For example, the primary bedroom boasts two walk-in closets and a large ensuite. 

89 Lynvalley Crescent Toronto

The media room. 

In the basement there's more space with an office and a media room. 

89 Lynvalley Crescent Toronto

The backyard. 

And since the home sits on a 125-foot deep lot but has a small foot-print, this property is graced with a large backyard. 

89 Lynvalley Crescent Toronto

There's a rough in for security cameras. 

The only downside to 89 Lynvalley Cres. is there's no garage, but there is enough room to park five cars so it's not all bad.  

Photos by

North to South Media

