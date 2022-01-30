Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 10 hours ago
87 Berkinshaw Cres. Toronto

This $3 million mid-century bungalow in Toronto looks like it belongs in Palm Springs

While escaping Toronto for a much needed vacation is no easy feat these days, turning your home into the vacation destination of your dreams is a viable alternative. 

And that might be exactly what the current owners of 87 Berkinshaw Crescent did. 

The five bedroom, three bathroom bungalow looks like it was inspired by the mid-century bungalows that are all over Palm Springs87 Berkinshaw Cres. Toronto

The living room with a gas fireplace and integrated storage. 

Listed for $2,999,000, the home features stunning vaulted ceilings that are panelled with red cedar, tons of natural light and a bright and airy feel that definitely feels at odds with the current weather. 

87 Berkinshaw Cres. Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite. 

The home was fully remodelled in 2012 and the only thing that may not have really stood up to the test of time are the bathrooms. While they're definitely still fine, some might feel they're a bit dated in terms of the style. 87 Berkinshaw Cres. Toronto

The dining area in the kitchen. 

Everything else is right on trend. 

87 Berkinshaw Cres. Toronto

The living room.

The living room is the coziest space with a fireplace and the warm wood ceilings as well as the gorgeous wide plank white oak flooring that you'll see throughout the home. 

87 Berkinshaw Cres. Toronto

The kitchen and dining area are integrated with a walk-out to the backyard. 

The kitchen is spacious and modern with stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances and heated limestone tile. 

87 Berkinshaw Cres. Toronto

One of the bedrooms has been converted into a home gym space. 

There are two bedrooms above ground and three below ground. 

87 Berkinshaw Cres. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary suite is located on the main floor and has a five piece ensuite as well as two walk-in closets. 

87 Berkinshaw Cres. Toronto

The soaring vaulted ceilings are a true focal point of the house. 

Two of the three bedrooms on the lower level are part of a full basement suite that has a separate entrance. 

87 Berkinshaw Cres. Toronto

The back patio. 

But perhaps the biggest flex of this home is its award winning backyard that was featured in House & Home Magazine. 

87 Berkinshaw Cres. Toronto

The private back garden is surrounded by trees. 

It has a bit of desert oasis feel with the slate stones and gravel mixed with large planters holding tropical plants. It all comes together to make you feel like you've been transported. 

87 Berkinshaw Cres. Toronto

A view from the kitchen. 

But if you don't have a cool $3 million to spend on a house that looks like it's in Palm Springs take comfort in knowing that when the travel advisory lifts you can get see the real deal for as little as $242

Photos by

Re/Max Goldenway Realty

