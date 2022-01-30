This $3 million mid-century bungalow in Toronto looks like it belongs in Palm Springs

While escaping Toronto for a much needed vacation is no easy feat these days, turning your home into the vacation destination of your dreams is a viable alternative.

And that might be exactly what the current owners of 87 Berkinshaw Crescent did.

The five bedroom, three bathroom bungalow looks like it was inspired by the mid-century bungalows that are all over Palm Springs.

Listed for $2,999,000, the home features stunning vaulted ceilings that are panelled with red cedar, tons of natural light and a bright and airy feel that definitely feels at odds with the current weather.

The home was fully remodelled in 2012 and the only thing that may not have really stood up to the test of time are the bathrooms. While they're definitely still fine, some might feel they're a bit dated in terms of the style.

Everything else is right on trend.

The living room is the coziest space with a fireplace and the warm wood ceilings as well as the gorgeous wide plank white oak flooring that you'll see throughout the home.

The kitchen is spacious and modern with stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances and heated limestone tile.

There are two bedrooms above ground and three below ground.

The primary suite is located on the main floor and has a five piece ensuite as well as two walk-in closets.

Two of the three bedrooms on the lower level are part of a full basement suite that has a separate entrance.

But perhaps the biggest flex of this home is its award winning backyard that was featured in House & Home Magazine.

It has a bit of desert oasis feel with the slate stones and gravel mixed with large planters holding tropical plants. It all comes together to make you feel like you've been transported.

But if you don't have a cool $3 million to spend on a house that looks like it's in Palm Springs take comfort in knowing that when the travel advisory lifts you can get see the real deal for as little as $242.