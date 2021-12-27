Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
27 Bowes-Lyon Court Markham

This $9 million mansion is what Drake's home would look like if he lived in Markham

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto real estate market may be hotter than ever but if you are willing to venture a little further into the GTA you can stretch your dollar a lot further. 

Especially when it comes to luxury mega-mansions like 27 Bowes-Lyon Court. 27 Bowes-Lyon Court Markham

The open concept living room and kitchen in the accessory house. 

Listed for $9,200,000, this seven-bedroom, 10 bathroom home sits upon 2.5 acres of land and is truly a sight to behold.

27 Bowes-Lyon Court Markham

The dining room with hardwood floors and coffered ceilings. 

If it were in the Bridle Path this home would be twice that price.

27 Bowes-Lyon Court Markham

The family room. 

But thankfully it's in Markham so you can have all the luxury for a fraction of the cost. 27 Bowes-Lyon Court Markham

The primary bedroom closet. 

And sure, $9 million isn't cheap but it's way cheaper than $21 million

27 Bowes-Lyon Court Markham

The indoor basketball court, which has a viewing gallery. 

So speaking of luxury the home boasts more than 12,000 square-feet of living space with all the bells and whistles.

27 Bowes-Lyon Court Markham

The indoor pool area complete with a hot tub, sauna and steam room. 

It includes an indoor basketball court, an 18-car garage, and a five-star spa worthy indoor pool. 

27 Bowes-Lyon Court Markham

The main kitchen. 

The main floor is everything you'd hope for from a mansion like this. It has large principal rooms, soaring ceilings and chef's kitchen. 

27 Bowes-Lyon Court Markham

The living room with double-height windows to floor the room with natural light. 

The most striking room is the living room with 20-foot ceilings with a Juliette balcony overlooking the room. It reminds me of a European courtyard with all the stone. 

27 Bowes-Lyon Court Markham

The primary bedroom. 

The principal bedroom is grand with cathedral ceilings, a walk-in closet, a walk-out balcony and a cozy fireplace. 

27 Bowes-Lyon Court Markham

The ensuite with a soaker tub, huge walk-in shower and more. 

The primary ensuite is just as opulent. 

27 Bowes-Lyon Court Markham

The office. 

The home also features a gym, media and entertainment room and an office with coffered ceilings built-in bookcases. 

27 Bowes-Lyon Court Markham

An aerial shot of the property. Note the massive flag stone patio between the homes. 

And if all that wasn't enough, there's even an "accessory home" (read: guest house).

27 Bowes-Lyon Court Markham

The golf simulator. 

It's the perfect bachelor retreat complete with a kitchen and bar, a "man cave" with a golf simulator and a putting green outside.

27 Bowes-Lyon Court Markham

A wet bar. 

Seriously what doesn't this house have? I guess just an outdoor pool...  

Photos by

Birdhouse Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $9 million mansion is what Drake's home would look like if he lived in Markham

This is what a $2.5 million house looks like in Brampton these days

Toronto is getting a breathtaking new building unlike anything it's seen before

Four towers signal the start of a Toronto mall's long-term transformation

Nearly half of Canada's $6.1 trillion home value is concentrated in Ontario

This adorable $700k house in Toronto looks like it belongs on a farm

This tiny $1.8 million house in Toronto is expensive because of its grass

This $8 million mansion in Toronto looks like it's from another era