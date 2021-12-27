This $9 million mansion is what Drake's home would look like if he lived in Markham
The Toronto real estate market may be hotter than ever but if you are willing to venture a little further into the GTA you can stretch your dollar a lot further.
Especially when it comes to luxury mega-mansions like 27 Bowes-Lyon Court.
Listed for $9,200,000, this seven-bedroom, 10 bathroom home sits upon 2.5 acres of land and is truly a sight to behold.
If it were in the Bridle Path this home would be twice that price.
But thankfully it's in Markham so you can have all the luxury for a fraction of the cost.
And sure, $9 million isn't cheap but it's way cheaper than $21 million.
So speaking of luxury the home boasts more than 12,000 square-feet of living space with all the bells and whistles.
It includes an indoor basketball court, an 18-car garage, and a five-star spa worthy indoor pool.
The main floor is everything you'd hope for from a mansion like this. It has large principal rooms, soaring ceilings and chef's kitchen.
The most striking room is the living room with 20-foot ceilings with a Juliette balcony overlooking the room. It reminds me of a European courtyard with all the stone.
The principal bedroom is grand with cathedral ceilings, a walk-in closet, a walk-out balcony and a cozy fireplace.
The primary ensuite is just as opulent.
The home also features a gym, media and entertainment room and an office with coffered ceilings built-in bookcases.
And if all that wasn't enough, there's even an "accessory home" (read: guest house).
It's the perfect bachelor retreat complete with a kitchen and bar, a "man cave" with a golf simulator and a putting green outside.
Seriously what doesn't this house have? I guess just an outdoor pool...
