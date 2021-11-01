Toronto Beer Store is getting replaced with condos but it could prove controversial

The Beer Store has been selling off several Toronto properties, capitalizing on soaring land values, and opening up the door for...you guessed it...more condos.

Another Beer Store location is now destined to bite the dust, this one located at 452 Bathurst Street, just south of College.

A new application submitted with the City on behalf of Starbank Development Group seeks rezoning approval that would pave the way for the developer to replace the current Beer Store with a boutique condominium building rising six storeys.

Featuring a design from architects BDP Quadrangle, the building wouldn't be exceptionally tall and would blend in with the surrounding architecture with a red brick exterior.

A slight cantilever and some unique brickwork would help make this building pop at the pedestrian level.

Despite its lack of stature, the proposal could still generate controversy in a predominantly lower-density area that has been mostly insulated from the sweeping changes of the over-decade-long condo boom.

Lessening any potential grumbling by locals, just 49 condominium units are proposed, and unlike the bulk of new Toronto developments that place emphasis on one-bedroom units popular with investors, this project appears more geared towards families.

Only two of the total are planned as one-bedroom units, along with 34 two-bedrooms and 13 three-bedrooms that would (gasp) actually be capable of supporting families.

At street level, a pair of retail spaces would animate this stretch of Bathurst. Combining for a total of 365.7 square metres, these retail units would place new opportunities for life where the Beer Store's ugly surface parking lot currently sits.

And with such a limited number of units and a small amount of retail space, it comes as a bit of a surprise that the building would require 57 vehicle spaces across three entire levels of underground parking. On top of that, 56 bicycle parking spaces are planned.

The application is now under review by city staff, and is still in its earliest planning stages.

So if you live in the area, don't fret. Your local Beer Store still has plenty of time left before the wrecking ball arrives.