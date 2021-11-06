Someone is trying to recreate a Tokyo Love Hotel in an apartment building in Toronto

If you're seeking some privacy for you and a lover, you can rent this Kinky Getaway in Toronto.

The Kinky Getaway is a 700 square foot apartment suite located in Uptown Toronto, near Yonge and Lawrence.

Ana C., the host of the rental says she was inspired to create the space, after the closure of Tokyo Love Hotel, so people who live with family or roommates can still have their privacy with a partner.

The suite comes equipped with a bedroom, a full-sized kitchen, provided with free coffee, tea, wine, and snacks, along with a bathroom, and living room area.

On top of that, the rental offers accessories like chains, whips, ropes, metal bars, and handcuffs, that beginners are welcome to use.

Guests are also encouraged to bring their own equipment and/or toys for sanitary purposes.

Speaking of cleanliness, Ana C. tells blogTO that a cleaning team comes in after each guest checks out, they sanitize all high touch areas and change the bedding.

If you're looking to have fun with more than one person, there's a limit of four people allowed to rent the apartment at a time.

A one night stay at the Kinky Getaway will cost a total of $307.00, including cleaning and service fees, along with taxes.

Right now, the Kinky Getaway is fully booked until the last week of November.

Photo shown is of the Hotel Eroyado Love Hotel in Japan. Photos of the Kinky Getaway in Toronto can be viewed on its listing.