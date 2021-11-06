Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 38 minutes ago
6 Croft Street Toronto

This is what a $2 million loft hidden down a laneway looks like in Toronto

Croft Street is one of those magical hidden Toronto gems that when you first discover it you feel like you've been transported into another world. 

6 Croft Street Toronto

The foyer. 

Just off College Street is this secluded urban laneway that's steeped in history.

6 Croft Street Toronto

The den on the second level with a walk-out deck. 

On the west side of the lane are five ivy-covered townhouses in what was the former Eastern Rug Cleaning building and originally a First World War munitions factory.6 Croft Street Toronto

The living and dining area complete with built-in storage. 

Even the name of the street has a story behind it. 

6 Croft Street Toronto

One of the bedrooms on the third floor. 

It was once named Ulster Street but was renamed after a man who died checking a dynamite fuse in a building demolition – John Croft. 

6 Croft Street Toronto

The living room has a gas fireplace and walks-out to the garden. 

But apart from the urban history that makes Croft Street famous – it's also known for it's innovative architecture in laneway houses and 6 Croft Street is no exception. 6 Croft Street Toronto

The open concept main floor. 

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, three-storey home, listed for $2,149,900, was renovated in 2016 and features spacious living areas, tons of character and a quiet urban garden. 

6 Croft Street Toronto

The exposed brickwall and bookcase in the dining room add character to the space. 

The main floor has an open concept layout with the kitchen, living and dining area, complete with a book lovers dream of a floor-to-ceiling bookcase with the rolling ladder. 

6 Croft Street Toronto

The chef's kitchen with a built-in stove, gas cooktop and dishwasher. 

The kitchen is industrial with stainless steel counter tops and the living room walks out into the garden. 

6 Croft Street Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The second level of the home is where the primary bedroom is along with a den that walks out to a deck. 

6 Croft Street Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The third floor boasts the other two bedrooms and one bathroom. 

6 Croft Street Toronto

The garden area. 

The last time this home was for sale was in 2016 and it sold for $1,620,000 in a single day.

6 Croft Street Toronto

The private upper terrace. 

Not much has been done to the home since, except maybe some new paint, but even still this home will likely get snapped up quickly. 

